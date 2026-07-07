Tuesday News July 07, 2026

Today is Macaroni day…Chocolate day…

It’s also, Father and Daughters ‘Take a Walk Together’ day 😊

Power Outages: In Rowan County, several hundred customers still without power this morning. https://www.readync.gov/stay-informed/power-outages

The Dog Days of Summer continue through August 11.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Summer Blood supplies are extremely LOW…

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, July 7

Wilkes Medical Center = 9am – 1pm

Hope City Church in Wallburg = 10am – 2pm

Becks Lutheran Church in Lexington = 2pm – 6:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Central Baptist Church on Hwy 68 in Oak Ridge = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Operation Fan: Heat Relief.

Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501 Click: https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief *Fans will be distributed while supplies last.

Little Richard’s BBQ turns 35 this year. Enjoy a variety of special promotions, giveaways and community events at all 5 Little Richard’s locations through July.

Little Richard’s got its start in 1991 when partners Nick Karagiorgis, Richard Berrier and Gary Sizemore open a barbecue restaurant on Country Club Road. Details at littlerichardsbarbeque.com

Celebration of Life service for Spencer Mason, longtime homeschool advocate, planned for Wednesday afternoon at Christ Covenant Church in Matthews (3pm). Spencer was 77. https://www.heritagecares.com/obituaries/Spencer-Mason?obId=48912157

‘Budgeting for Food’

Upcoming FREE Money Smart Seminar this Wednesday afternoon (July 8) from 4pm – 5:30pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem, hosted by Forsyth County Cooperative Extension. Final in this series. https://forsythcounty.librarycalendar.com/events/list

Marry Me Sunday

Five couples took part in ‘Marry Me Sunday’ at Winston-Salem First.

The weddings – spread across two services – were a gift from the church and its members showering young couples with love and saving them a few dollars.

The church made certain that each couple had their own moment. Pastor Allen Griffin presided over each ceremony. Photographers, videographers and decorators combined forces to transform the church into a wedding venue and reception area.

FYI: The average cost of a wedding for 100 people runs about $34,000 for the venue, food, reception, etc., according to the Knot…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/column/article_39bb2c4e-5d3c-4a95-8f8f-4e9ab1f7018f.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

The Dill Dinkers (indoor pickleball franchise) will open its first North Carolina location right here in Winston-Salem (Silas Creek Crossing shopping center) later in July. A rep states that “Our new club has a fun and accessible environment with indoor courts designed for players of all levels. The club features 10 ProCushion courts, event spaces as well as PlaySight technology to record matches.

INFO: https://locations.dilldinkers.com/locations/north-carolina/winston-salem/3208-silas-creek-parkway/

After a strong opening weekend for ‘Young Washington’, Angel Studios is moving forward with a follow-up film titled ‘1776’.

https://deadline.com/2026/07/young-washington-sequel-1776-box-office-1236974374/

At the Box Office: Animation domination continues…

#1 “Minions & Monsters”

#2 “Toy Story 5”

#3 “Young Washington”

‘Young Washington’ (a film by Jon Erwin and Angel Studios) showing locally at Marketplace Cinemas, The Grand, and AMC theaters across the Triad.

‘Young Washington’ centers on George Washington’s early, formative years as a commander in the French and Indian War. https://www.angel.com/movies/young-washington

Check out movie + music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

Davie County commissioners approve 12-month moratorium (or pause) on data center development during a packed meeting at Davie County High School on Monday. Many residents are concerned about the impact of data centers on the area’s rural character, along with water usage and noise pollution.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/davie-county-12-month-moratorium-data-center-development/71844532

Lexington Police are investigating a pair of ‘related traffic crashes’ that unfolded just 21 minutes apart. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/davidson-county-ems-ambulance-carrying-injured-pedestrian-involved-in-second-fatal-crash/article

World Cup Soccer (Round of 16) Team USA losing to Belgium (4-1) last night.

www.foxsports.com/soccer/united-states-men-team

World Cup Bible Reading Challenge is still happening!!

The YouVersion Bible App is encouraging everyone to keep the Bible App open for seven days in a row from now thru July 19, to build a healthy Bible reading habit. www.crosswalk.com/headlines/

Twin XL Bed sheets need. Please drop off new Twin XL sheet sets at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Family Shelter on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm)

*This is their donation item for the month of July.

The Good News from Romans 10:15 states…

“And how can they preach unless they are sent?

As it is written: “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!”

*A reference back to the Old Testament…

“How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news,

who proclaim peace, who bring good tidings, who proclaim salvation,

who say to Zion, “Your (our) God reigns!” Isaiah 52:7

**The prophet Isaiah sharing about the arrival of a messenger proclaiming liberation of the nation of Israel, celebrating the beauty of those who bring glad tidings, peace, and salvation to an exiled and hurting people…declaring ‘Your God reigns!”