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Triad Pregnancy Care (SUN@5)

wbfj-verne
July 8, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ…

Triad Pregnancy Care

Removing ‘obstacles’ to supporting life

Bobby Singleton, Director of Triad Pregnancy Care

DeAnna Jewell, Assistant Director with Triad Pregnancy Care

Bobby and Deanna share with Verne more about Triad Pregnancy’s unique mission to help women in a crisis pregnancy situation.

Listen to our conversation

Triad Pregnancy Care based in Greensboro is a Mobile Medical Clinic serving the Triad community to meet the needs of women with unplanned pregnancies.

 

Walk for Life fundraising event is planned for September 19!   https://v4app.fundeasy.com/events/attendance/749/event

 

Call or text 336-864-2920 or click www.Triadpregnancycare.org/partner

https://www.facebook.com/triadpregnancycare/

 

Triad Pregnancy Care is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for July

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on July 12, 2026.

Sunday @ 5 is a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne Hill.

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