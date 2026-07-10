Friday News July 10, 2026

Stay hydrated today. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours

Rain chances go up, cooler temps for Sunday into Monday

Operation Fan: Heat Relief. Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last. https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

Today is National French FRY day. Deals include…

FREE (with app): McDonald’s, Hardees.

FREE with purchase: Wendy’s, Arby’s, Del Taco.

*FREE fries at Chick-Fil-A with their app now thru Monday, July 13

*Sheetz Free FRY with purchase now thru Thursday, July 13

Deals on the News Blog: https://sporked.com/article/every-national-french-fry-day-deal/

Summer Blood supplies are extremely LOW…

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, July 10, 2026

Northern Regional Hospital on Rockford Street in Mount Airy 9am – 1pm

Spears Family YMCA, Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Trading Ford Baptist Church in Salisbury = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Tens of millions of Americans may be eligible for a COVID tax refund?

But time is running out to file a claim. TODAY (July 10) is the deadline to file for potential tax refunds that stem from IRS penalties and interest that some taxpayers paid during the coronavirus pandemic. https://www.taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov/news/nta-blog/how-to-use-irs-tax-account-transcripts-to-identify-potential-covid-19-disaster-relief-refunds-part-ii/2026/05/

The Village of Clemmons is celebrating Christmas in July TONIGHT (6pm -9pm) at the Jerry Long Family YMCA (Peace Haven Road) in Clemmons.

NOTE: This is an outdoor event, so bring a lawn chair or blanket!!

FREE and open to all ages. https://www.facebook.com/events/2397520280744037/

This Monday, July 13: Community leaders will celebrate the opening of the new Village Point Operations Center and StoryWalk at the Village Point Greenway, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3pm.

Fostering in Forsyth County: Foster families needed. Call 336-703-3706

Fostering in Forsyth County assists children and young adults (birth to 21 years of age) who are in the legal custody of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services.

A celebration of life service for Chief Rusty Goins is planned for this Saturday at 11am at the Thomasville Rescue Squad base (on Pine Street) in Thomasville.

The family will greet friends immediately following the service. The public is invited to attend.

Goins passed away last Sunday from injuries he suffered from an accident back in June.

https://www.jcgreenandsons.com/obituary/BobbyRusty-GoinsJr

The price of a First-Class ‘Forever stamp’ goes up to 82 cents on Sunday.

Price increasing from 78 to 82 cents. https://www.wxii12.com/article/forever-stamp-2026-price-increase/71866366

After a rainout two weeks ago and the traditional Fourth of July break, there will be racing this Saturday night at the ‘Mad House’ (barring any rain) .

Another facet to the 100-lap Modified race a will be the use of transponders – for the first time at Bowman Gray Stadium. FYI: Human scorers will be there as a backup (and humans will continue to score for the other race series – for the rest of the season).

https://journalnow.com/sports/other/motorsports/article_db4fa3d8-fa05-44a3-b43a-5fd2930536e1.html

An issue with ‘bed bugs’ inside the Forsyth County Courthouse causing an evacuation as well as cases being ‘continued’ Thursday morning. WXII12

After a great 4th of July opening weekend (#3 nationwide), ‘Young Washington’ is showing locally at Marketplace Cinemas, The Grand, and AMC theaters.

https://www.angel.com/movies/young-washington

Heading to see a movie? Check out movie and music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family on the News Blog. www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

A nasty stomach bug that causes debilitating diarrhea, cramps and bloating has spread across several states including North Carolina.

**Please wash your fresh produce (berries, herbs and veggies) thoroughly!!

It’s a foodborne illness and NOT transmitted person to person.

More details about Cyclosporiasis (SIGH-kloh- spuh- RYE-uh-sus) on the News Blog.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/wellness/article_3541c0ed-ffe9-4f7f-9e0d-c353f9352cce.html

Despite the recent rain, NO improvement in this week’s drought update.

Farmers across the state continue to struggle due to the ongoing drought.

FYI: Many areas need 15 to 20 inches of rain to end the current drought.

Source: North Carolina’s Weather Authority

Due to the ongoing drought, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities is calling on residents to implement ‘voluntary’ water conservation measures for all of Forsyth County. **Simple changes now can help avoid mandatory restrictions later.

Water conservation tips…

Keep showers to five minutes or less.

Limit washing of vehicles.

Fix leaks promptly (dripping faucets, toilets, irrigation systems

Limit the use of dishwashers and washing machines (only run with a full load)

Limit watering lawns to no more than 1 hour per day – before 9am or after 6pm.

https://www.cityofws.org/764/Water-Conservation

Knowledge is power when it comes to conserving water (and saving money).

*Leaky faucets that drip at the rate of one drop per second can waste up to 2,700 gallons of water each year. *A leaky toilet can waste about 200 gallons of water every day.