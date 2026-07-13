Monday News July 13, 2026

A break in the extreme heat (for now). A rainy, humid Monday…

Flood Advisories in the Foothills: Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin until Noon

French Fry deals still happening?

CFA FREE FRY deal with app thru TODAY (July 13)

Sheetz Free FRY with purchase thru Thursday, July 13

(TUE) Cow Appreciation Day at participating Chick-Fil-A locations on July 14.

*Dress up like a COW and get FREE food!

(WED) National Hot Dog Day is this Wednesday, July 15

The American Red Cross has declared a ‘blood shortage emergency’ as blood supplies fell nearly 25% in June. Blood has a limited shelf life and must be continually replenished through volunteer donors. So, there is an urgent need for blood donors…

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, July 13…

Department of Veterans Affairs in Salisbury = 9:30am – 1:30pm

The Summit Church, Kernersville location (4440 High Point Road) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown 2pm – 6:30pm

Adams Farm Community Church in Jamestown = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Reminder: First-Class stamp ‘price hike’ on Sunday. The cost is now 82 cents.

https://wataugaonline.com/u-s-postal-service-recommends-new-prices-for-july-forever-stamps-rising-to-82-cents/

Village of Clemmons: Community leaders will celebrate the opening of the new Village Point Operations Center and StoryWalk at the Village Point Greenway, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3pm this afternoon (weather permitting)

At the Box Office: A new #1 in theaters, the live action ‘Moana’ from Disney.

#2 “Minions & Monsters”…#3 “Toy Story 5”…

#5 “Young Washington” (a film by Jon Erwin and Angel Studios) showing locally

at Marketplace Cinemas, The Grand, and AMC theaters across the Triad.

https://www.angel.com/movies/young-washington

https://www.edmovieguide.com/news/disneys-moana-debuts-at-no-1-at-weekend-box-office-600328/

Check out movie + music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations Tuesdays and Wednesdays thru Aug 6. www.regmovies.com/promotions

World Cup Soccer: FIFA Final Four (teams)

France vs Spain play this Tuesday at 3pm (eastern).

Argentina vs England on Wednesday at 3pm (eastern)

https://abcnews.com/GMA/Culture/world-cup-semifinals-teams-playing-schedules-biggest-stars/story?id=134678330

FILLING GRAHAM’S SEAT

Republicans are starting to scramble to find both a temporary and a permanent replacement for Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who died over the weekend at 71.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/live-blog/trump-lindsey-graham-congress-2026-election-doj-iran-live-updates-rcna587234

Sam Neill, the actor best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in the “Jurassic Park” franchise, has died. He was 78.

Neill had been diagnosed with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare blood cancer, in 2022.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/movies/2026/07/13/jurassic-park-star-sam-neill-who-played-dr-alan-grant-dies-at-78/90897987007/

Twin XL Bed sheets need. Please drop off new Twin XL sheet sets at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Family Shelter on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm)

*This is their donation item for the month of July.

Fostering in Forsyth County: Foster families needed. Call 336-703-3706

Fostering in Forsyth County assists children and young adults (birth to 21 years of age) who are in the legal custody of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services.

Update: A nasty stomach bug that causes debilitating diarrhea, cramps and bloating has spread across 31 states including North Carolina.

**Please wash your fresh produce (berries, herbs and veggies) thoroughly!!

It’s a foodborne illness and NOT transmitted person to person.

More details about Cyclosporiasis (SIGH-kloh- spuh- RYE-uh-sus) on the News Blog.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/wellness/article_3541c0ed-ffe9-4f7f-9e0d-c353f9352cce.html

Operation Fan: Heat Relief. Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last. https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief