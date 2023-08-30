‘Hope in the Heartache’ Ron Hutchcraft

WHAT'S NEW
August 30, 2023

Have you ever experienced loss?
Maybe you’ve lost someone you love.
Or you’re on the brink of losing your marriage. Your dreams. Your health.
Or perhaps the trauma of your past chases you into the present.
Your life IS going to change.
Which way it goes won’t be decided by your loss, but by the choices you make.

Ron Hutchcraft shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ) that there is hope through the pain in his book “Hope When Your Heart is Breaking. Finding God’s Presence in Your Pain”

Ron lost the love of his life – his wife Karen – suddenly back in 2016.

 

 

Ron offers practical help, encouragement, and HOPE that only comes from Jesus – in the middle of life’s losses and struggles.

Learn more here: hopewhenyourheartisbreaking.com/
hutchcraft.com/

BIO: Ron Hutchcraft has been in Christian ministry for over 40 years.
Ron is a veteran ministry leader, writer and speaker.
Founder of Ron Hutchcraft Ministries
Ron’s insightful short program “A Word With You’ can be heard on hundreds of radio stations (including WBFJ) daily.

*Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) talk with Ron Hutchcraft in February 2021…

