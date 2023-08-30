Wednesday News for August 30, 2023

Back-to-School Watch out for kids at the bus stop this week.

Fall officially begins Sept 22. Pumpkin spice is already here!!!!!

Go Deacs: Wake Forest gearing up for their home opener against Elon.

Thursday’s game is ‘sold out’! Kick off 7pm at Allegacy Stadium (ACC Network)

This is Wake Forest’s sixth sellout crowd since the 2021 season and the first home opener sell-out since 2011. *Coach Dave Clawson is entering his 10th season with Wake. https://godeacs.com/news/2023/8/29/know-before-you-go-elon

Putting pen to paper. Do you still take notes with a real pen and real paper?

A study of Japanese university students has revealed that writing on physical paper can lead to more brain activity when remembering the information an hour later.

Researchers finding that taking notes by hand involves cognitive engagement that leads to deeper understanding. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210319080820.htm

Flat fee for your EV? Duke Energy customers in North Carolina will have the option to pay as little as $20 dollars a month to charge plug-in vehicles at home in a pilot program that also aims to adjust when charging takes place. The reason: To avoid stressing the electric grid during periods of high usage.

Charlotte-based Duke is partnering with General Motors, Ford Motor Company and BMW of North America to offer the flat-fee option to EV drivers.

https://journalnow.com/news/duke-energy-to-offer-flat-fee-for-home-ev-charging/article

Vehicle inflation? If you’re in the market for a new car and want to spend less than $20,000, there’s only one option – the Mitsubishi Mirage, according to a Kelley Blue Book (KBB) analysis. https://myfox8.com/news/theres-only-one-new-car-still-selling-for-under-20k/?

But the jar DOESN’T say ‘pickles’?

One dad on TikTok recently posted about a strange discovery while making sandwiches for his kids. His son wanted to know how to spell the word “pickle”. As a teachable moment, the dad pulled a jar of pickles from the fridge and said for the son to find the word ‘pickle’ on the jar! To his surprise…the jar of Claussen Kosher Dill Sandwich Slices did NOT contain the word pickle on the label!

Actually, the dad pulled another brand (Mt. Olive) pickles from the pantry…and that jar did not contain the word ‘pickle’ on the label!!! Hummm. What’s the deal?? https://www.today.com/food/trends/why-some-pickle-jars-dont-say-pickle-rcna101666

Hurricane Idalia (EE-DAHL-yuh) made landfall before 8am this morning near Keaton Beach (60 miles east of Tallahassee) as a Category 3 storm along Florida’s ‘Big Bend’.

The storm is now moving out of the Gulf side of Northern Florida into Georgia, then will move up the South Carolina coast later today. Thousands without power in northern Florida and parts of Georgia. Source: National Hurricane Center

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-idalia-path-florida-08-30-23/index.html?

*Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Myrtle Beach area.

*NC: Idalia could bring 4 to 6 inches of rain as far inland as I-95.

Good News: Beach forecast Friday through the Labor Day weekend…

Sunny skies with HIGHS in the 80s

Chick-fil-A has added a new sandwich offering to its menu this week?

Introducing the ‘Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich’. Think a traditional CFA chicken sandwich topped with pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños, served on a toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey. *The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich’ is the latest creation after more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options. https://www.chick-fil-a.com/menu/entrees/honey-pepper-pimento-chicken-sandwich

Davidson-Davie Community College is offering a new online certification program this year to assist in getting more teachers qualified to be in the classroom. The program is targeted toward current teachers or other professionals who have a bachelor’s degree and are interested in teaching in a classroom – yet lack the coursework needed for licensure in a K-6 classroom. Contact info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Those interested can contact Lucas Bruff at lucas_bruff@davidsondavie.edu.

For more information on courses available at DDCC, go to www.davidsondavie.edu

From cookies to soup: 5 recalls in 4 weeks for Trader Joes.

If you have any of the recalled products you should throw them away or return them to Trader Joe’s for a full refund. Details about the recalled products on the News Blog.

*Trader Joe’s “Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds.” Boxes

“Best If Used By” dates between 03/01/24 and 03/05/24.

*Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU #99744)

Sell-By Date: 10/19/23-10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies (#82752)

Sell-By Date: 10/17/23-10/21/23

*“Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup”

The recalled soup (SKU# 68470) has the Use By dates of 07/18/23 – 09/15/23.

*Recall: Frozen falafel balls SKU# 93935

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/what-trader-joes-has-recalled-recently/