Tuesday News for August 29, 2023

Back-to-School: Reminder to watch out for kids at the bus stop this week.

Update: Classes cancelled today at UNC-Chapel Hill following the deadly shooting on Monday afternoon that claimed the life of a faculty member.

A suspect remains in custody. CNN reporting that the gunman’s motive still remains unknown and police are still looking for the firearm used in the shooting.

The FBI is helping in the investigation.

*A hotline # is available for concerned parents, loved ones, and community members who have questions. The number is 919-918-1999.

Disturbing fact: There have been at least 49 school related shootings in the US this year so far – 34 on K-12 campuses. 15 on college campuses.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/29/us/unc-chapel-hill-campus-shooting-tuesday/index.html

Florida authorities are urge residents in the path of Hurricane Idalia (EE-DAHL-yuh)

to end preparations and evacuate before the storm makes landfall on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm. Idalia (EE-DAHL-yuh) is expected to make landfall north of Tampa in Florida’s Big Bend region.

*Tampa International Airport has suspended all commercial operations.

Dozens of schools have closed. Evacuations are in effect in at least 22 counties

https://www.cnn.com/videos/weather/2023/08/29/idalia-latest-tuesday-vpx.cnn

NOAA weather says Idalia (EE-DAHL-yuh) will bring tropical storm conditions to coastal regions of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina Wednesday night.

*Up to 6 inches of rain is possible along southeastern North Carolina.

Idalia could bring 4 to 6 inches of rain as far inland as I-95.

Looking Ahead: North Carolina beach forecasts are calling for sunny skies and highs in the low- to mid-80s Friday through the weekend!!!

Read more at: https://www.newsobserver.com/news/weather-news/article278682374.html#storylink=cpy

$1.4 million dollars

The Department of Transportation has issued its largest-ever fine to American Airlines for keeping passengers waiting on planes during lengthy tarmac delays. The fine was levied on the airline for delays that impacted over 5,800 passengers between 2018 and 2021.

According to federal rules, the maximum time that passengers can be held without the opportunity to get off prior to takeoff or after landing is three hours for domestic flights and four hours for international flights. In one past delay, passengers sat aboard a plane in Texas for just over six hours.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/28/business/american-airlines-largest-dot-fine-delays/index.html

Chick-fil-A has added a new sandwich offering to its menu?

Introducing the ‘Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich’. Think a traditional CFA chicken sandwich topped with pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños, served on a toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey. *The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich’ is the latest creation after more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options. https://www.chick-fil-a.com/menu/entrees/honey-pepper-pimento-chicken-sandwich

‘Focus on the Family’ daily broadcast (Tuesday, August 29)

Imagine being raised to ‘worship’ a political leader.

As a Nazi Youth leader during WWII, Hansi Hirschmann believed in Adolph Hitler’s Third Reich, and was devasted by his death. After escaping from a communist labor camp, Hansi sought freedom in the West, and started to consider the true meaning of life – through Jesus Christ. (Part 2 of 2)

*Listen TONIGHT at 9pm on your Family Station, WBFJ.

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/lord-keep-us-free-part-1-of-2/

Praying for baby Georgia.

3-week-old baby was seriously injured when she was struck in the head by a foul ball at a Hickory Crawdads game last Friday evening.

Courtney Prestwood, the baby’s mom, and her family were attending the game when a foul ball bypassed the dad and struck baby Georgia.

“It (all) happened so fast…”

A CT scan confirmed that the ball fractured Georgia’s skull and caused her brain to bleed. Georgia was eventually flown airlifted from Hickory to Brenner Children’s Hospital here in Winston-Salem.

Update: The doctors are ‘confident’ that the fracture and bleeding will go away on its own. “We appreciate all the prayers!”

Please continue to pray for healing and that baby Georgia will get back to a normal eating schedule. *A GoFundMe page titled “Medical expenses for baby Georgia” has been set up for medical expenses. https://journalnow.com/sports/professional/other/foul-ball-at-hickory-crawdads-game-injures-infant/article_657339ff-0f24-536e-87e6-7f0c7f15ea9e.html