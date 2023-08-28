Monday News for August 28, 2023

Back-to-School Monday: Lots of area public schools are back in the classroom today. Watch out for kids at the bus stop this afternoon.

College: First day of classes for students at Wake Forest University

Flood Warning till 2:45pm for Stokes and Surry counties.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy, Elkin, Flat Rock, Jonesville, Dobson and Pilot Mountain.

UPDATE: Mount Airy Middle School and Mount Airy High School are closed TODAY (Monday, August 28) due to extended power outages and issues with flooding.

“We appreciate your understanding during this unexpected weather…”

*FYI: Mt Airy City schools officially started back on August 14th…

Source: Mt Airy Schools Facebook page

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is celebrating its 60th anniversary as a merged school district this year. The district has 81 schools, nearly 53,000 students, 7,400 employees, including 4,000 teachers. And all those yellow busses! Over 300 school buses make 22,000 scheduled stops every school day. www.journalnow.com

It’s been 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech during the peaceful ‘March on Washington’ – August 28th, 1963.

However, a recent poll finding that roughly 16% of young adults report they hadn’t heard much or anything about the iconic speech.

Check out the entire “I Have a Dream” speech on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://archive.org/details/MartinLutherKingIHaveADreamSpeech

www2.cbn.com/news/us/60-years-later-kings-i-have-dream-speech-reignites-new-generations-fierce-urgency-now?utm

Tropical Storm Idalia (pronounced Ee-DAL-ya) is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane over the next 36 hours. The latest Tropical storm, in the Gulf of Mexico, is projected to keep a northward path toward the ‘big bend’ of Florida.

The eastern portions of the Carolinas could experience gusty winds and heavy rainfall from the storm later on Wednesday?

Currently (8am): The storm is about 90 miles off the western tip of Cuba, with sustained winds of 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/28/weather/tropical-storm-idalia-florida-monday/index.html

From cookies to soup: 5 recalls in 4 weeks for Trader Joes.

If you have any of the recalled products you should throw them away or return them to Trader Joe’s for a full refund. Details about the recalled products on the News Blog.

*Trader Joe’s “Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds.” Boxes

“Best If Used By” dates between 03/01/24 and 03/05/24.

*Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU #99744)

Sell-By Date: 10/19/23-10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies (#82752)

Sell-By Date: 10/17/23-10/21/23

*“Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup”

The recalled soup (SKU# 68470) has the Use By dates of 07/18/23 – 09/15/23.

*Recall: Frozen falafel balls SKU# 93935

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/what-trader-joes-has-recalled-recently/

‘Focus on the Family’ daily broadcast (Monday, August 28)

Imagine being raised to ‘worship’ a political leader.

As a Nazi Youth leader during WWII, Hansi Hirschmann believed in Adolph Hitler’s Third Reich, and was devasted by his death. After escaping from a communist labor camp, Hansi sought freedom in the West, and started to consider the true meaning of life – through Jesus Christ. (Part 1 of 2)

*Listen TONIGHT at 9pm on your Family Station, WBFJ.

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/lord-keep-us-free-part-1-of-2/

Davidson-Davie Community College is offering a new online certification program this year to assist in getting more teachers qualified to be in the classroom. The program is targeted toward current teachers or other professionals who have a bachelor’s degree and are interested in teaching in a classroom – yet lack the coursework needed for licensure in a K-6 classroom. Contact info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Those interested can contact Lucas Bruff at lucas_bruff@davidsondavie.edu.

For more information on courses available at DDCC, go to www.davidsondavie.edu