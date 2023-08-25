Friday News for August 25, 2023

Today is August 25th = 4 months til Christmas Day 😊

28 days till the official start to Fall (Sept 22). Pumpkin spice already showing up!

Back-to-School for lots of public-school kids this Monday!

Reminder: watch out for kids at the bus stop early Monday morning!

Stay hydrated! Keep the umbrella handy…

Mostly sunny. HOT…High 95. Heat index (mix of heat and humidity) will likely be closer to 100 degrees this afternoon?

Note: Some area High School football have moved kick off to 8pm TONIGHT!

North Forsyth at Mount Tabor

Ragsdale at Glenn

Davie County at West Rowan

Salisbury at Walkertown

Randleman at West Stokes https://myfox8.com/sports/football/friday-night-football/updated-triad-high-school-football-schedule-after-hot-weather-delays-start-times/

Job Fair and more! Moji Coffee & More along with Forsyth Tech are sponsoring a job fair TODAY till 3:30pm with a focus on individuals with ‘Different-Abilities’.

Location: Forsyth Tech’s Rhoades Conference Center in Winston-Salem.

The event will include job fair, speakers and seminars focused on career development and disabilities benefits counseling.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/moji-coffee-forsyth-tech-sponsor-job-fair-event/article

Davidson-Davie Community College is offering a new online certification program this year to assist in getting more teachers qualified to be in the classroom. The program is targeted toward current teachers or other professionals who have a bachelor’s degree and are interested in teaching in a classroom – yet lack the coursework needed for licensure in a K-6 classroom. Contact info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Those interested can contact Lucas Bruff at lucas_bruff@davidsondavie.edu.

For more information on courses available at DDCC, go to www.davidsondavie.edu

Schedule your appointment to donate blood with American Red Cross TODAY thru a special link on our website wbfj.fm. https://tinyurl.com/WBFJ-Blood-Donor

Blood donation sites across the Triad for Friday (Aug 25)…

Forsyth Medical Center (Silas Creek Parkway) 7am – 4pm

Shady Grove Church (Wallburg community on Highway 109) 1:30 – 6pm

High Point Elks Lodge (Old Mill Road) 2:30 – 7pm

Blood Donation centers in Winston-Salem and Greensboro?

National Cinema Day is this Sunday (Aug 27)

MarketPlace Cinemas in Winston-Salem is celebrating National Cinema day this Sunday with some special discounts!

Movie Tickets only $2.00 each. Any Size Fountain Soda and Popcorn $2.00 each

Sunday only! Buy movie tickets online anytime on MPCWS.com

Check out additional theaters and film offerings at the https://www.nationalcinemaday.org link for discounts and deals this Sunday.

Link: Search movie availability by city…

https://www.nationalcinemaday.org/?lat=36.09985959999999&lon=-80.244216

All the talk about remote learning, masks and the Covid pandemic may feel like a distant memory. But with COVID cases inching upward across the state (and here in the Triad) as lots of students head back to the classroom on Monday, local school leaders are planning ahead with some recommended safety protocol.

Example: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

“The school district is asking students and staff with ‘Covid-like symptoms’ to be tested or visit a doctor. A negative test is not required but individuals with symptoms should only return if they are fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicines such as Tylenol or ibuprofen. Students or staff who test positive are being asked to isolate for five days and wear a mask upon returning. Those who have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID should wear a mask for 10 days starting from the last day of exposure…”

Note: Three key COVID-19 measuring sticks — emergency department visits, hospital admissions and wastewater samples — have been on the rise in North Carolina as the new variant known as Eris is circulating.

*Students must show proof of immunizations + health assessments by Sept. 26.

More info at https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/122458.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/ws-fcs-develops-covid-19-recommendations-as-new-school-year-starts-and-cases-tick-up/article_3ca49b8c-41ca-11ee-bf61-cb8b89145810.html

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to Georgia authorities and was booked at the Fulton County jail on Thursday to face charges that he operated a criminal enterprise seeking to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in the state.

After more than three years, Donald Trump returned to X to post his booking photo following his arrest in Georgia on 2020 election charges.

A preliminary US intelligence assessment suggests an explosion on a plane believed to be carrying Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin brought the aircraft down on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board. US officials believe Prigozhen, who led a failed uprising against Putin in June, was killed in an assassination plot.

Maui County filed a lawsuit yesterday against utility company Hawaiian Electric, alleging that its “intentional and malicious” mismanagement of power lines triggered wildfires that killed at least 115 people.

Winston-Salem Open continues through this Saturday (Aug 26)

Details at https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/

NWS: Virtual Tropical Weather Training this Saturday morning (Aug 26).

Free webinar. Click here to register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7503100766008699479