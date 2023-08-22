SUN@5: East Stokes Outreach Ministry

Amanda Dodson, Executive Director with East Stokes Outreach Ministry, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the mission and ministry of the organization.

East Stokes Outreach Ministry, based in Walnut Cove, is a 501(c) (3) non-profit food pantry and thrift store serving their community for over 30 years! East Stokes Outreach Ministry also offers clothing and medication assistance along with utility bill assistance as funding permits.

“Moving forward in Love”

Current needs: Pre-packaged snacks, feminine hygiene products, and a few more volunteers…

East Stokes Outreach ‘Thrift Store’ offers a wide variety of items including clothes, shoes, household and kitchen items, furniture, electronics, art, books and more. Donations are graciously accepted. All donated items sold helps to support their food pantry.

Contact Mary Brown for more info about the Thrift Store: 336-591-3238.

https://www.eaststokesoutreachministry.com/

Phone: 336-591-3237

East Stokes Outreach Ministry is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for August 2023.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 27, 2023)