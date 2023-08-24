Thursday News for August 24, 2023

Joy Prom 2023

Joy Prom is an annual full-scale prom for special needs individuals in our community. This ‘free’ special event is happening Saturday, September 23 (6-9:30pm) Location: Truist Stadium (where the Winston-Salem Dash play baseball). *Over 240 guests have already registered with 350 total guest spaces available.

Guest sign up will end this Sunday (August 27) at midnight!

https://www.facebook.com/joypromwinstonsalem/

Volunteers are still needed to serve at Joy Prom 2023 on September 23!

*Special thanks to Joy Prom Executive Director Shelley Hundley along with Gina Miller for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show this morning.

WBFJ and the American Red Cross are teaming for a weeklong blood drive! *Schedule your appointment today thru a special link https://tinyurl.com/WBFJ-Blood-Donor *Blood donations go down during the summer months! But the need remains the same.

Blood donation sites across the Triad through Friday

Today (THURSDAY)…

Surry County Government Center on Hamby Road (10-2:30)

United Way of High Point on Phillips Avenue (11-3pm)

Edgewood Baptist Church on Reidsville Rd in WS (1-5:30pm)

King Moravian from 1-6pm

Blood Donation centers in Winston-Salem and Greensboro

Friday

Forsyth Medical Center (Silas Creek Parkway) 7am – 4pm

Shady Grove Church (Wallburg on Highway 109) 1:30 – 6pm

High Point Elks Lodge (Old Mill Road) 2:30 – 7pm

Blood Donation centers in Winston-Salem and Greensboro

Job Fair and more!

Moji Coffee & More along with Forsyth Tech are sponsoring a job fair this Friday (August 25) with a focus on individuals with ‘Different-Abilities’. The event will take place from 9am – 3:30pm this Friday at Forsyth Tech’s Rhoades Conference Center on Miller Street in Winston-Salem. Besides the job fair, the event will include speakers and seminars focused on career development and disabilities benefits counseling.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/moji-coffee-forsyth-tech-sponsor-job-fair-event/article

Pro-Life update: South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday upheld a state law that bans abortion after an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling comes just months after the court blocked a similar ban.

https://www.theblaze.com/news/south-carolina-s-top-court-upholds-heartbeat-abortion-ban-just-months-after-striking-down-a-similar-law

RECALL: The FDA is warning consumers NOT to use two brands of eye drops due to bacterial and fungal contamination that could cause a potentially deadly infection.

The drops in question: Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops Eye repair. Both products were being illegally marketed and would never have been deemed safe, according to the FDA.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/stop-using-these-two-types-of-eye-drops-fda-warns/

‘Spirited’? That’s one word to describe the first Republican presidential primary debate last night in Milwaukee.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/candidates-spar-rookie-ramaswamy-first-gop-debate

‘A man’s best friend’? A recent scientific study in Hungary showed that dogs are actually more responsive to women. The study showed that dogs are more sensitive to women, listen to their commands more, and are more protective of women.

https://nypost.com/2023/08/23/dogs-listen-to-women-more-than-men-study/

NWS: Virtual Tropical Weather Training this Saturday morning (Aug 26).

Free webinar. Click here to register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7503100766008699479

Winston-Salem Open: Pro-tennis in the Twin city continues…

*The Winston-Salem Open runs through this Saturday (Aug 26)

Details at https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/

National Cinema Day is this Sunday (Aug 27)

MarketPlace Cinemas in Winston-Salem is celebrating National Cinema day this Sunday with some special discounts!

Movie Tickets only $2.00 each

Any Size Fountain Soda $2.00 each

Any Size Popcorn $2.00 each

Sunday only! Buy movie tickets online anytime on MPCWS.com

Check out additional theaters and film offerings at the https://www.nationalcinemaday.org link for discounts and deals this Sunday.

Link: Search movie availability by city…

https://www.nationalcinemaday.org/?lat=36.09985959999999&lon=-80.244216

God can use all things- including a stolen guitar – to draw people toward Himself.

Over the summer, the “Let Us Worship” leader Sean Feucht (like ‘Foyt’) shared on social media his prized 1967 Gallagher guitar had been stolen by a man who broke into his vehicle. A few days later, one of Feucht’s friends (Dean) found the guitar at a pawn shop and purchased it back after it had allegedly been sold for drug money.

And not long after that, Feucht’s friend ran into a man, Zach, who confessed to stealing Feucht’s guitar! And then asked for forgiveness for what he had done.

“Only God can write a story like this!” Feucht wrote at the time in an Instagram post. “He takes what the enemy meant for evil and turns it around!” referencing Genesis 50:20.

Feucht went on to encourage his social media followers to pray for Zach, who was personally invited to a “Let Us Worship” event in Spokane, Washington.

Check this out. At the event, Zach (the former guitar thief and drug user) surprised Feucht by not only accepting Jesus but getting baptized, too.

“The guy who stole my guitar just gave his life to Jesus.

He’s getting baptized right now!” -Sean Feucht

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/man-who-stole-sean-feuchts-guitar-accepts-jesus-gets-baptized