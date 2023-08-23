Pastor Pete Kunkle reflects over 45 years

Is it true that Pastor Pete Kunkle is retiring? Well…

Pastor Pete Kunkle has been in ministry for over 45 years! Most as the senior pastor with The Crossing Church in Kernersville (formerly First Christian Church)

At the end of August, Pastor Pete Kunkle will officially ‘retire’ from The Crossing Church (formerly First Christian Church). Pete’s next chapter (in ministry) will be as the CEO of Hasten International, a medical mission organization. https://hasteninternational.org/

Pete Kunkle shares with Verne (WBFJ) about all of these ‘changes’ during 45 years in ministry.

Biggest challenges

Church name change

His retirement

Navigating the Covid pandemic

Church safety teams

And his petting zoo…

On May 4, Pete Kunkle, senior pastor of The Crossing Church, received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine at a Community Celebration. The award was presented to him by Representative Donny Lambeth. Since the award was created in 1963, it has been presented to honor persons who have a proven record of service to the State of North Carolina or some other special achievement, and to others as a gesture of friendship and good will. Pete was being recognized for his 45+ years of ministry with most of those years of ministry in Kernersville. www.kernersvillenews.com/pete-kunkle-…g-leaf-pine/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 6, 2023)