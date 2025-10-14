WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Joy Prom Winston Salem needs Volunteers

Joy Prom Winston Salem needs Volunteers

wbfj-verne
October 14, 2025

Additional volunteers are needed for this year’s Joy Prom Winston-Salem  happening Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 6pm – 9pm at Truist Stadium (where the Winston-Salem Dash play baseball).

Joy Prom is a ‘free’ full-scale prom for special needs individuals in our community.  Joy Prom is 100% free for all of our guests and caregivers.                                But, there are costs involved to actually hold Joy Prom every year.

Joy Prom need additional volunteers!! From setup to cheering as guests enter the venue, food service, hosts and hostesses for our guests for the evening as well as cleanup and breakdown…there is a place for you!

 Contact Gina Miller at (336) 986-7162

To volunteer (age 16 and older) https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/index…

More information: https://www.facebook.com/joypromwinstonsalem/

*Listen to our interview Gina Miller…

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday October 15th News

wdecker_wbfj
October 15, 2025

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
October 15, 2025

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
October 15, 2025

BETHEL MUSIC CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
October 15, 2025

American Red Cross blood drives (Oct 15 – 22)

wbfj-verne
October 15, 2025

Mercy Me In Concert

wdecker_wbfj
October 14, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.