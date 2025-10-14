Joy Prom Winston Salem needs Volunteers

Additional volunteers are needed for this year’s Joy Prom Winston-Salem happening Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 6pm – 9pm at Truist Stadium (where the Winston-Salem Dash play baseball).

Joy Prom is a ‘free’ full-scale prom for special needs individuals in our community. Joy Prom is 100% free for all of our guests and caregivers. But, there are costs involved to actually hold Joy Prom every year.

Joy Prom need additional volunteers!! From setup to cheering as guests enter the venue, food service, hosts and hostesses for our guests for the evening as well as cleanup and breakdown…there is a place for you!

Contact Gina Miller at (336) 986-7162

To volunteer (age 16 and older) https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/index…

More information: https://www.facebook.com/joypromwinstonsalem/

*Listen to our interview Gina Miller…