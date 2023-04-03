Medicaid Expansion in North Carolina

Special thanks to State House Representative Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) for stopping the WBFJ Morning Show Monday morning to help explain the Medicaid Expansion Bill (HB-76) that is now law in North Carolina

Covered during our interview…

This is a big deal for thousands of North Carolinians.

What is it? What does this bill (now law) do?

Help us understand Medicare vs Medicaid?

Who does it help? How does it help?

Personal stories of those lacking proper health care.

Additional resources…

‘Dogged determination, successful reforms key to Medicaid expansion bill’ https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/dogged-determination-successful-reforms-key-to-medicaid-expansion-bill/article_

The Governor signed the HB-76 Medicaid expansion bill into law during a ceremony at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh last week. North Carolina has 2.9 million enrollees in traditional Medicaid coverage. The expansion could help an estimated 600,000 adults in our state. www.wcnc.com/article/news/politics/north-carolina-politics/governor-roy-cooper-medicaid-expansion-bill-law-signed/275-f630f26c-8168-4c50-9db4-8950d1c9c11d

“Expansion makes financial sense for our state, especially our rural areas. Health care in rural parts of North Carolina is often challenged.” -Rep Donnie Lambeth https://pulse.ncpolicywatch.org/2023/02/15/nc-house-gives-bipartisan-approval-to-medicaid-expansion/#sthash.k4HrzjiE.1VVycV6J.dpbs