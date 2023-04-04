Samaritan’s Purse: Volunteer Teams

Samaritan’s Purse has deployed several Disaster Relief Units – tractor trailers filled with supplies and equipment – to Little Rock, Arkansas, Covington, Tennessee, and Sullivan County, Indiana.

Volunteer teams are already on the ground working in several states that were ravaged by tornadoes last Friday (March 31). All groups will tarp roofs, cut downed trees, and search through debris to help homeowners find any salvageable items.

If you are interested in serving with Samaritan’s Purse in Arkansas, Tennessee, or Indiana, please check spvolunteer.org for details.

www.samaritanspurse.org/article/samaritans-purse-responding-in-little-rock/