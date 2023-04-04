Tuesday News: April 04, 2023

Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus…

Jesus answered the crowd, “The light will be with you for a little while. Walk while you have light so that darkness won’t defeat you. Those who walk in the dark don’t know where they’re going.” John 12:35 GW

From the Triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday to the Last Supper to the Crucifixion to Resurrection Sunday, follow Jesus and his disciples this week on the News Blog. Easter is this Sunday (April 9)

Easter is the ‘most popular, most attended’ church day of the year.

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen ‘HIGH RANGE’. Grass pollen ‘moderate’ for Tuesday.www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Have you noticed that ‘almost’ full moon? The ‘Pink Moon’ which it is called will peak this Wednesday night (April 6).

RESURRECTION ROLLS

A fun Easter treat that teaches children (and adults!) the real reason behind the celebration of Easter. These resurrection rolls are so easy to make and absolutely delicious! Great activity for the kids or grandkids…

Details at the NEWS BLOG / Facebook/wbfj

Video: https://www.facebook.com/WBFJ.FM/videos/285845739816379

Recipe: https://www.yummyhealthyeasy.com/easter-resurrection-rolls/

Fun Easter Fact: 16 billion jellybeans will be eaten during Easter (that’s enough to circle the earth three times).

https://www.insider.com/surprising-easter-fun-facts-stats-2019-4#easter-is-the-most-popular-church-day-of-the-year-21

Revival in America

There’s hope for California and his name is Jesus – that was the message preached this past weekend at ‘Hope Fest’ events all over the Golden State. Thousands were saved, baptized, and given a mandate to (share) the gospel.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/hope-fest-floods-california-love-christ-its-just-crazy-how-much-revival-happening

‘His Only Son’ (the new faith-based film about Abraham and Isaac) was well attended this past weekend- landing in third place at the Box Office in its opening.

*The first theatrical release from Angel Studios, “His Only Son” had a production budget of $250,000. Box Office Mojo reports His Only Son took in more than $5.5 million, placing behind John Wick: Chapter 4. Wow!!

*Described as “biblically accurate” and “authentic,” ‘His Only Son’ is an an original biblical drama about one of the most heart-wrenching passages in the Bible when God asked Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac on the mountain of Moriah.

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/faith-based-movie-his-only-son-stuns-entertainment-world-scores-3-box-office

More severe weather possible for tornado ravaged Arkansas.

Many of the same areas that were devastated by tornadoes on Friday are under watches for Tuesday, according to AccuWeather. www.accuweather.com/en/severe-weather/here-we-go-again-2nd-tornado-outbreak-in-5-days-looms-for-midwest/1507278

Update: Samaritan’s Purse has deployed several Disaster Relief Units – tractor trailers filled with supplies and equipment – to Little Rock, Arkansas, Covington, Tennessee, and Sullivan County, Indiana.

Volunteer teams are already on the ground working in several states. All groups will tarp roofs, cut downed trees, and search through debris to help homeowners find any salvageable items. As they work If you are interested in serving with Samaritan’s Purse in Arkansas, Tennessee, or Indiana, please check spvolunteer.org for details.

www.samaritanspurse.org/article/samaritans-purse-responding-in-little-rock/

A lot of attention on New York City today. Former President Donald Trump will be arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court this afternoon. www.npr.org/2023/04/02/1167645477/what-to-expect-from-former-president-donald-trumps-arraignment-this-week

Men’s National Basketball Champions

All U-Conn last night. The Huskies earning their fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. www2.cbn.com/news/us/uconn-wins-march-madness-76-59-smothering-sdsu

Free tax prep. Trained, certified volunteers with the A-A-R-P Tax Aide Program are available in preparing and e-filing returns for FREE at select Forsyth county library locations. Everyone welcome regardless of age or income. www.wstaxaide.com/

Questions? Call 336-777-6189.

Phones are staffed Monday/Tuesday/Thursday or leave a message anytime.

*The deadline to prepare and file your tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.

Christina Koch (pronounced ‘cook’) – an NC State grad and NC native – will be one of four NASA astronauts who will travel ‘around the moon’ by the end of next year.

The Artemis II crew will not land on the moon or even go into lunar orbit. Rather, they will fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth. The 10-day mission will be a prelude to a lunar landing the following year. Koch grew up in Jacksonville, NC.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/christina-koch-nasa-moon-mission-north-carolina/43496557