MMR vaccination clinics

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is urging families to ensure their children are up to date on their (MMR) vaccination (measles, mumps, and rubella).

To help students stay on schedule, the department will host walk-in immunization clinics for kindergarten through 12th-grade students at its main location.

Parents or guardians must accompany the child during the visit. Families should bring their child’s immunization records and health insurance information.

The Health Department accepts Medicaid, Cigna, and Aetna insurance plans. Individuals verified as uninsured may be eligible to receive the vaccine FREE.

Location: 799 N. Highland Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC

Dates: April 25 – May 29

**Clinic Hours by Appointment**

Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

**Walk-In Clinic Hours (No appointment needed)**

Beginning April 29 — Tuesdays & Thursdays: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

For appointments or questions please call 336-703-3100.