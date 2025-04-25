Friday, News for April 25, 2025

Clemmons Community Day – 10 till 2pm – this Saturday (April 26) at the Jerry Long Family YMCA in Clemmons. Admission is FREE! Rain or shine. Everyone is encouraged to bring several non-perishable or canned food donations for the Clemmons Food Pantry. Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine (Kurt) on location! https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/details/2025-clemmons-community-day-8336?

Allergy Alert: Continued ELEVATED LEVELS of TREE, GRASS and WEED pollen. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

MerleFest at Wilkes Community College through Sunday. NOTE: NO big umbrellas allowed inside. FAQ: https://merlefest.org/festival-information/#faq

High Point Home Furnishings (Spring) Market begins Saturday through Wednesday. (April 26 – 30)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, April 25, 2025

Reeds UMC on HWY 64 = 1:30pm – 6pm

Alamance Presbyterian Church in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

American flags will remain at half-staff thru late Saturday in honor of Pope Francis who passed away on Monday. Funeral service is set for this Saturday morning. CNN

Drive-Thru Drug Take Back Event, this Saturday (April 26) 10am – 2pm at Novant Health Robinhood Pediatrics on Whitaker Ridge Drive in Winston-Salem.

The drive-thru service offers a safe, free, and anonymous way to dispose of unused or expired medications. Accepted items include prescription and over-the-counter drugs, pet medications, and sharps such as needles or injectable devices.

No identification is required, and no questions will be asked.

*Hosted by Inmar Intelligence, Novant Health, and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Are up to date on your MMR (or measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccination?

The Forsyth County Health Department is hosting walk-in immunization clinics for kindergarten through 12th-grade students (through May 29) at its main location on Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem. For appointments or questions please call 336-703-3100.

Pray for Eden. The community is still in shock after a deadly crash claimed the lives of four Duke Energy contract workers, and critically injured two others on Thursday. The 66 year old driver of a city dump truck has been charged. An investigation continues. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/04/24/town-vehicle–duke-energy-utility-truck-crash-claims-multiple-victims-in-eden

Local baseball: The Dash hosting Rome in Winston-Salem through Sunday.

Games nightly at 6:30pm. *Sunday at 2pm. www.wsdash.com

Free Leaf Mulch for residents in Forsyth. The Free Leaf Mulch giveaway will continue over the next two Saturdays – April 26 and May 3 – between the hours of 8am – 3pm at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility on Northstar Drive in Rural Hall. While supplies last. Operators will be available to help load your vehicle.

You must bring a tarp to fully cover your mulch before leaving the site.

Updates at https://www.cityofws.org/1334/Leaf-Yard-Waste-Disposal

Dogs in North Carolina will remain able to stick their heads out the driver’s side window for at least another year after the sponsor of the Bill abruptly pulled the legislation earlier in the week. The original intent of the House Bill 394 was to limit driving distraction. The bill would not have restricted other areas where an animal sits in a vehicle. https://journalnow.com/news/state-regional/government-politics/article

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist debuting its multi-million dollar outpatient surgery center earlier in the week. The 55,000-square-foot center off Medical Center Boulevard is slated to begin services in early May.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/health-care/article_646642ce-df42-492b-b68f-ba6af50abae0.html

At the Box Office. “The King of Kings” remains in the Top 5 after 2 weekends.

Angel Studios’ “The King of Kings’ is an animated Biblical film inspired by Charles Dickens’ classic novel ‘The Life of Our Lord’.

Check out movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/

NC Tribute to the King of Rock n Roll in Lexington (FRI-SUN) April 25 – 27

Three days of Elvis tribute concerts and a competition for amateur Elvis performers planned for April 25-27 at the Edward C. Smith Civic Center (Main Street) in Lexington.

*A special Elvis Gospel performance will take place on Sunday afternoon (1pm).

https://www.visitlexingtonnc.com/nctributetotheking

Mike Wolfe of “American Pickers” fame is closing (as of Sunday) the Antique Archaeology store in Nashville after more than a decade. Mike recently told The Tennessean that he is planning to spend more time in LeClaire (Iowa) to be around his family and friends. He also wants to revive dilapidated buildings in his Iowa hometown. Mike will still be ‘picking through old stuff’, and the original Antique Archaeology store in LeClaire, Iowa, will remain open.

“I’ve been so proud to be a part of this neighborhood, this city, and this chapter of life,” he continued. “But sometimes, even when something is good, you have to pause and ask yourself where your time is going — and where your heart is calling you next.” -Mike Wolf

www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/american-pickers-star-closing-nashville-antique-archaeology-store-its-time/

Well done good and faithful servant…

Lulu Roman, the larger-than-life comedian who brought laughter to millions on the TV show ‘Hee Haw’ and later inspired many through her powerful gospel music, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening at the age of 78.

Lulu’s big break came when she joined the cast of “Hee Haw” in 1969. Lulu was also a trailblazer in gospel music, with her soulful voice and heartfelt performances earning her a Grammy nomination and multiple Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association.

https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/hee-haw-star-musician-lulu-roman-dies-at-78/?utm

Lulu turned life over to Jesus in 1973 after years of drug abuse.

“After I gave my heart to Jesus, the Lord started working on me and making me into quite a different person than when I started” – Lulu Roman

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/lulu-roman-dead-hee-haw-1236199874/?