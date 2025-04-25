WHAT'S NEW
Remembering Lulu Roman…

April 25, 2025

Well done good and faithful servant…

Lulu Roman, the larger-than-life comedian who brought laughter to millions on the TV show ‘Hee Haw’ and later inspired many through her powerful gospel music, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening at the age of 78.

Lulu’s big break came when she joined the cast of “Hee Haw” in 1969.  Lulu was also a trailblazer in gospel music, with her soulful voice and heartfelt performances earning her a Grammy nomination and multiple Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association.

Lulu turned life over to Jesus in 1973 after years of drug abuse.

“After I gave my heart to Jesus, the Lord started working on me and making me into quite a different person than when I started”  – Lulu Roman

