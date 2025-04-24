WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: Spring Gardening Tips

SUN@5: Spring Gardening Tips

wbfj-verne
April 24, 2025

How does your garden grow?

Spring gardening tips with Bob Le Pere, Master Gardener with the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

 Learn more about…

Container gardening.

Composting.

Pairing fruits and vegetables with specific herbs to protect naturally against insects!

And how important is a soil test? 

 Resources and local class presentations: https://www.co.forsyth.nc.us/ces/

Listen to Verne and Wally chat with Bob Le Pere…

 

 

Plus…

Bibles for Africa with Michael Woolworth

For over 80 years, Bible League International has been serving under-resourced churches by providing God’s Word in a way that people can read and understand.

WBFJ and Bible League International hope to bless 1,000 Bibleless believers in Africa this spring!  $5 sends a Bible, $60 sends 12 Bibles. Call now…1.800.YES.WORD (800.937.9673) or give at www.SendBiblesNow.org

Verne chats with Michael Woolworth about Bibles for Africa…

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 27, 2025)

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

WBFJ @ CLEMMONS COMMUNITY DAY

wdecker_wbfj
April 25, 2025

Local blood drives = April 24 – 30, 2025

wbfj-verne
April 24, 2025

National Day of Prayer 2025

wbfj-kurt
April 24, 2025

Thursday, News for April 24, 2025

wbfj-verne
April 24, 2025

It’s almost strawberry season

wbfj-verne
April 24, 2025

RHETT WALKER CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
April 23, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.