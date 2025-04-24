SUN@5: Spring Gardening Tips

How does your garden grow?

Spring gardening tips with Bob Le Pere, Master Gardener with the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Container gardening.

Composting.

Pairing fruits and vegetables with specific herbs to protect naturally against insects!

And how important is a soil test?

Resources and local class presentations: https://www.co.forsyth.nc.us/ces/

Bibles for Africa with Michael Woolworth

For over 80 years, Bible League International has been serving under-resourced churches by providing God’s Word in a way that people can read and understand.

WBFJ and Bible League International hope to bless 1,000 Bibleless believers in Africa this spring! $5 sends a Bible, $60 sends 12 Bibles. Call now…1.800.YES.WORD (800.937.9673) or give at www.SendBiblesNow.org

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 27, 2025)