Monday News for August 07, 2023

Elevated thunderstorm threat later this afternoon into early evening. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds.

Gas prices continue to rise…

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded = $3.82. NC average = $3.61

Gas Saver Tip: Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank.

Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days.

Wednesday and Thursday are most expensive.

Sources: Gasbuddy.com. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Public schools in Louisiana are now required to display the national motto,

“In God We Trust”. The law was passed by the legislature back in May.

BTW: Back in 1956, Congress passed a joint resolution “declaring ‘IN GOD WE TRUST’ the national motto of the United States”. The resolution passed both the House and the Senate unanimously and without debate.

www2.cbn.com/news/us/god-we-trust-now-required-be-displayed-states-public-school-classrooms

$1 billion dollars = That’s how much the “Barbie” movie has raked in at the global box office barely three weeks into its run. Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” surpassed $500 million over the weekend, setting a new box office record for highest grossing film set during World War II.

The “Barbie” movie still #1. #3 “Oppenheimer” #6 “Sound of Freedom”

Women’s Soccer: The US was knocked out of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday after losing a dramatic penalty shootout against Sweden.

Even with a rain delay, Lucus Glover to hangs on for a 2-stroke win at the Wyndham Championship…

Pro-tennis coming to the Twin city. The Winston-Salem Open is just 12 days away. Bring three non-perishable food items or five school supply items and get a FREE ticket for opening day of the Winston-Salem Open on Saturday, Aug. 19!

*Supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and The Educator Warehouse. The Winston-Salem Open runs August 19 – August 26, 2023.

Details at https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/

Interesting fact: 33% of people believe that they will never retire…

Swimming at Hanging Rock Lake (at Hanging Rock State park) will be limited throughout the rest of August due to a lack of available lifeguards. Boats and canoes will remain available for rent to go out on the lake on all normally scheduled days. Days available for swimming on their Park Facebook.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/limited-swimming-at-hanging-rock-for-the-rest-of-august/

Old Fiddler’s Convention (Galax, Va)

Today through Saturday (Aug 7-Aug 12)

https://www.oldfiddlersconvention.com/info.htm

Surry County Agricultural Fair happening this Wednesday, August 9th through Sunday, August 13th at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Mt Airy.

https://www.surrycountyagfair.org/index.html

The start of school is just around the corner…

FACT: The average teacher spends between $650 and $1,000 of their own money every year on school supplies.

The Teacher Supply Warehouse in Guilford County is now open!

The warehouse allows teachers in Guilford County to stock up on new, brand-name supplies, as well as gently used items like games, books, office supplies, and craft materials at no cost. New teacher shopping day will be August 4th.

*Also, the Warehouse gratefully accepts donations of new and gently used items Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*GCS teachers can sign up to shop at www.GEANC.org