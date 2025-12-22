Monday News for December 22, 2025

First full day of Winter

THREE sleeps till Christmas Day

AAA projects 122 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the next week and a half (Dec 20 – Jan 01) with the majority of people DRIVING! The big reason: Gas prices below $3 dollars a gallon nationwide. *The best times to drive: early mornings or on the holiday itself to avoid peak traffic. https://newsroom.aaa.com/2025/12/aaa-year-end-holiday-travel-forecast/

Home may be where the heart is, but not your suitcase? Over half of Americans (61%) would rather stay in a nearby hotel – instead of at the homes of friends or family during their holiday visits. https://www.hoteltonight.com/

At the Box Office ‘One boy. One God. One unshakable faith’

The animated biblical movie ‘David’ landing at #2 in its opening weekend behind the new Avatar movie (‘Avatar: Fire and Ash”)

David setting a new record for independent faith-based studio Angel Studios.

Featuring the voices of Phil Wickham and Lauren Daigle…https://www.thedavidmovie.com/

Movie review from Focus on the Family: https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/david-2025/

Homeless Persons’ Memorial gathering this afternoon at 2pm (Dec 22).

Samaritan Ministries will hold a special Memorial Service to honor and remember individuals who died over the past year while experiencing homelessness in our community. The gather will include prayer and music. The names of those lost over the past year will be read aloud. www.samaritanforsyth.org/events/

“So often, people who are experiencing homelessness are invisible to others.

When they pass away, a lot of times there are no family members to remember them. There may not be a celebration of life, and we just want to take this time to honor their lives.” – Jan Kelly, Executive Director of Samaritan Ministries

Samaritan Ministries, open 365 days a year, is a soup kitchen with a 70-bed shelter for males 18 and up.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, Dec 22…

Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Cornerstone Baptist Church in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Trinity United Methodist Church in King = 2pm – 7pm

Ragsdale Family YMCA in Jamestown = 2pm – 6pm

Having reliable transportation is essential.

Car donations are down, but the demand is bigger than ever!

Wheels4Hope is a non-profit, faith-based car donation program that repurposes donated vehicles into blessings for qualified individuals (families) locally.

Running or not running…Call today! All car donations are tax-deductible

To donate, call Wheels4Hope at 336-355-9130. www.Wheels4Hope.org

Helping seniors in our community. Senior Services ‘Remember in December item drive’ happening now thru December 30. *Donations can be dropped off at Senior Services (2895 Shorefair Drive) or any Forsyth County Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch location. *The wish list includes everyday essentials—paper towels, dishwashing liquid, deodorant, body wash, and adult personal care items. www.seniorservicesinc.org

Beware of holiday scams. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a current scam that uses the names of local police officers. The scam targets individuals saying that they ‘missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest unless they pay a large amount of money.’ Reminder: Law enforcement will never call with arrest threats or demands for money. *Press Release

On Sunday, we lit the 4th candle of Advent (PEACE)

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives.

Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid” John 14:27

*Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during the Advent season and beyond.

You are invited. Close to half (47%) of American adults will attend a church service on or before Christmas, according to Lifeway Research.

*Some people that did not attend a service were simply awaiting an invitation.

Five Dollars to Forever. Adoption fees will be $5 dollars for all available animals through the end of the month (Dec 31) at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is located on Sturmer Park Circle in Winston-Salem.

The Carolina Panthers got a huge victory (23-20) over the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday. The win pushes the Panthers to the top of the NFC South division with two weeks left in the season.

College Bowl: NC State winning the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday 31-7 over Memphis.

Flags remain at half-staff in memory (and honor) of former NC Governor Jim Hunt who passed last Thursday at age 88. Hunt was governor from 1977 to 1985 and again from 1993 to 2001. He was the only NC governor to serve four terms. Hunt was born in Greensboro and grew up in Wilson County. https://www.wunc.org/2025-12-18/jim-hunt-governor-died-obit

Study: One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck…

If you or your family are in immediate need of food resources, call 2-1-1…

Visitor Restrictions remain in place at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health for individuals 12 and under at their hospitals and affiliated medical facilities.

There has been a bump in Flu and respiratory virus cases across the Triad in December.

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through Wednesday (Dec 24)

“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us.

We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son,

who came from the Father, full of grace and truth” John 1:14