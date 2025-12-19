WHAT'S NEW
Wheels4Hope: Donate your older car today

December 19, 2025

Donate your unwanted used cars and help families locally.

Adriane Singleton, Triad Hub Manager with Wheels4Hope of the Triad, explains to Verne (WBFJ) that donations are down, but the demand is bigger than ever!

Wheels4Hope is a non-profit, faith-based car donation program that repurposes donated vehicles into blessings for qualified individuals (families).

Wheels4Hope will even remove the car- running or not!!

All car donations are tax-deductible.

*To donate, call Wheels4Hope at 336-355-9130.  

www.Wheels4Hope.org

 

