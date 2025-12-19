Friday News for December 19, 2025

Winter begins this Sunday (Dec 21), the longest NIGHT of the year.

Less than a week till Christmas Day

Today is ugly sweater day? Christmas sweaters originated from 19th-century Scandinavian functional knitwear, evolving into 1950s “Jingle Bell Sweaters”. The trend shifted to tacky in the 1980s. https://www.cnn.com/style/ugly-christmas-sweater-holidays-history

Tragic… Greg Biffle, wife, and two children were among the seven victims that died in a plane crash near Statesville Regional Airport on Thursday morning. Biffle was 55. Biffle, a retires NASCAR, will be remembered for his flights to western North Carolina to help those in need after Hurricane Helene. The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.nascar.com/news-media/2025/12/18/greg-biffle-family-die-in-plane-crash-nascar-legend-was-55/

Flags have been ordered to half-staff by Governor Josh Stein in memory of former NC Governor Jim Hunt who passed on Thursday at age 88. Hunt was governor from 1977 to 1985 and again from 1993 to 2001. He was the only NC governor to serve four terms. Hunt was born in Greensboro and grew up in Wilson County.

https://www.wunc.org/2025-12-18/jim-hunt-governor-died-obit

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, Dec 19, 2025

Green Street Baptist Church in High Point = 12:30pm – 6pm

Advance Methodist Church, Highway 801 = 1:30pm – 6pm

Reeds UMC = 1:30pm – 6pm

Cornerstone Christian Church in Mocksville = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

One boy. One God. One unshakable faith.

‘David’, the kid-friendly animated movie, in theaters today (Dec 19)

Featuring the voices of Phil Wickham and Lauren Daigle…https://www.thedavidmovie.com/

Movie review from Focus on the Family: https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/david-2025/

Helping seniors in our community

Senior Services ‘Remember in December item drive’ happening now thru December 30.

*Donations can be dropped off at Senior Services (2895 Shorefair Drive) or any Forsyth County Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch location.

*The wish list includes everyday essentials—paper towels, dishwashing liquid, deodorant, body wash, and adult personal care items. www.seniorservicesinc.org

Reminder: Holiday Shipping Dates (recommended deadlines to arrive by Dec 25)

TODAY = Priority Mail Express (Dec 20)

College Football Bowl Games

NC State vs Memphis in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa. Kick off at 2:30pm on ESPN.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/football/article_6028d0ac-c229-4b6c-aef4-57089f831cf0.html

Alert: Emergency Road Closure(s) in Winston-Salem (Water Main Break Repair)

*Vargrave Street is closed to through traffic near Waughtown street.

*South Main Street is closed again today to through traffic between Anderson Drive and Haverhill Street.

Five Dollars to Forever. Adoption fees will be $5 dollars for all available animals through the end of the month (Dec 31) at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is located on Sturmer Park Circle in Winston-Salem.

https://www.co.forsyth.nc.us/animalshelter/available.html

You are invited. Close to half (47%) of American adults attend church on Christmas,

according to Lifeway Research. Interestingly, those who largely skip out on church during the holidays said they are simply awaiting an invitation.

https://cbn.com/news/us/how-many-americans-actually-go-church-during-christmas-new-survey-reveals-holiday

A lot of chatter about the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education and their decision to go with a traditional calendar in 2026 – with the first day of school on August 24. For the past two years, the district has opted for a modified calendar with an early start date which was out of compliance with state law.

https://www.wunc.org/2025-12-17/ws-fc-school-board-ditches-early-start-approves-traditional-academic-calendar

Update: A man who is suspected of killing two and wounding several others at Brown University has been found dead in a New Hampshire storage facility. Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a former Brown student and Portuguese national, was found dead Thursday evening from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Providence police said at a news conference. Investigators believe that the suspect acted alone.

https://myfox8.com/national/man-suspected-in-shooting-at-brown-university-has-been-found-dead-in-new-hampshire-storage-facility-associated-press-source-says/

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To Ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

On Sunday, we light the 4th candle of Advent (PEACE)

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives.

Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid” John 14:27

*Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during the Advent season and beyond.

https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html

National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Gathering

On Monday (Dec 22) at 2pm, Samaritan Ministries will hold a special Homeless Persons Memorial Service to honor and remember individuals who died while experiencing homelessness in our community. Together, we will gather in prayer and music as well as read their names aloud, concluding with a meaningful act of remembrance.

“So often, people who are experiencing homelessness are invisible to others.

When they pass away, a lot of times there are no family members to remember them. There may not be a celebration of life, and we just want to take this time to honor their lives.” – Samaritan Ministries Executive Director Jan Kelly

The Homeless Persons Memorial Service takes place this Monday at 2pm at Samaritan Ministries in Winston-Salem. The soup kitchen and 70-bed shelter for males 18 and up are open 365 days a year. https://www.samaritanforsyth.org/events/