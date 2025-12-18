WBFJ Christmas Blessing 2025 (SUN@5)

(Dec 21) A special Sunday @ 5 this weekend, the WBFJ Christmas Blessing (re-visited).

This past week, we met several LOCAL families during our WBFJ Christmas Blessing.

Unique stories – filled with pain and perseverance

Hurt and healing… Unforeseen struggles and hardship…

Personal testimonies filled with sadness and joy.

Yet, all needing the assurance that Jesus loves them, friends and family love them and that God is still working

for His good in their lives.

The WBFJ Christmas Blessing – re-visited this Sunday @ 5 (5am and 5pm) on WBFJ.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Dec 21, 2025)

Sunday @ 5 is a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne Hill on WBFJ.

Listen now…