Thursday News for December 18, 2025

Winter Solstice: Winter begins this Sunday (Dec 21), the shortest day of the year.

ONE WEEK till Christmas Day

One boy. One God. One unshakable faith.

‘David’, the kid-friendly animated movie, ‘slings’ into theaters on Friday (DEC 19)

Featuring the voices of Phil Wickham and Lauren Daigle…https://www.thedavidmovie.com/

Movie review from Focus on the Family: https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/david-2025/

Five Dollars to Forever. Adoption fees will be $5 dollars for all available animals through the end of the month (Dec 31) at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is located on Sturmer Park Circle in Winston-Salem.

https://www.co.forsyth.nc.us/animalshelter/available.html

Reminder: Holiday Shipping Dates (recommended deadlines to arrive by Dec 25)

TODAY = Priority Mail (December 18). Priority Mail Express this Friday (Dec 20)

Alert: Emergency Road Closure(s) in Winston-Salem

*South Main Street is closed to through traffic between Anderson Drive and Haverhill

Street due to a water main break. Should be completed by 5pm today.

*Vargrave Street is closed to through traffic near Waughtown street (and Haled) due to a

water main break. Work is estimated to be completed by 6pm today.

Helping seniors in our community

Senior Services ‘Remember in December item drive’ happening now thru December 30.

*Donations can be dropped off at Senior Services (2895 Shorefair Drive) or any Forsyth County Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch location.

*The wish list includes everyday essentials—paper towels, dishwashing liquid, deodorant, body wash, and adult personal care items. www.seniorservicesinc.org

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for THURSDAY (DEC 18)…

Piedmont Triad Airport in Greensboro = 9am – 1:30pm

Kernersville Family YMCA on West Mountain Street = 9am – 1:30pm

Piedmont Federal Clemmons = Noon – 4pm

Memorial UMC in Thomasville = 1:30pm 6pm

Davie County Library = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Coach Steve Forbes won his 100th game at Wake Forest earlier this week.

The Deacs struggled last night against Longwood, but finally won 71-68 at the Joel.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/basketball/

The Wise Men seek Him

When Jesus was born in the village of Bethlehem in Judea, Herod was king. During this time some wise men (or Magi) from the east came to Jerusalem and said,

“Where is the child born to be king of the Jews? We saw his star in the east and have come to worship him.”

When King Herod heard about this, he was worried, and so was everyone else in Jerusalem. Herod brought together the chief priests and the teachers of the Law of Moses and asked them, “Where will the Messiah be born?”

They told him, “He will be born in Bethlehem, just as the prophet wrote…” Matthew 2:1-5 CEV

Study: One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck…

www.cnn.com/2025/11/13/economy/job-prices-debt-economy

If you or your family are in immediate need of food resources, call 2-1-1…

or visit nc211.org to find a food pantry near you. https://nc211.org/search/

FREE coat giveaway this morning (Dec 18) at the Winston-Salem Salvation Army location on North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Follow up): That missing 12-year-old boy was found safe on Wednesday, according to Winston-Salem police. Praise!!!!

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/12-year-old-boy-reported-missing-in-winston-salem/

Prayers please: A three-year-old was shot during a domestic dispute.

Winston-Salem police say the child is in critical condition.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/reported-shooting-royal-forest-court-wspd/69800653

Follow up: More than 180 residents of The District at West Market apartment complex in downtown Greensboro were forced from their homes on Tuesday because of electrical hazards that rendered the building uninhabitable.

*Some residents returned to the apartment complex on Wednesday morning only to be told they would have to return this Friday to take out any remaining belongings. *The American Red Cross has offered shelter for those in need, as have other nearby universities that have students living at the complex.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_63960f3b-0e2c-516e-b099-58bd765fff98.html

The first child ‘flu-related death’ has been reported in the western portion of our state, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina has already reported 11 flu deaths this season. Seven of the victims were age 65 or older. https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_e680bff3-4395-4223-a0e6-f50966a2706b.html

Visitor Restrictions remain in place at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health for individuals 12 and under at their hospitals and affiliated medical facilities due to a rise in Flu and respiratory virus cases across the Triad. https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/wellness/article

Update: The downtown amphitheater project in Winston-Salem has expanded beyond the original planned project – more than doubling the cost with a projected opening date of spring 2027. The 5,000+ seat amphitheater will be built within the largely vacant block owned by Flow Automotive CEO Don Flow (Fifth, Spruce, Sixth and Marshall Streets) between the Benton Convention Center and First Baptist Church in downtown Winston-Salem. The construction of the amphitheater is being financed by private funding only with no tax breaks or government incentives. www.winstonsalemamp.com

College Football Bowl Games (of interest)

Friday (Dec 19) NC State in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa (vs Memphis)

*Kick off at 2:30pm on ESPN.

(Dec 27) East Carolina = Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland (vs Pitt). *11am on ESPN

(Dec 29) App State = Birmingham Bowl (vs Sun Belt rival Georgia Southern) *2pm ESPN

(Dec 31) ACC champs Duke = Sun Bowl in El Paso (vs Arizona). Kickoff 2pm on CBS.

(Jan 02) Wake Forest is headed to Charlotte for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (vs Mississippi State). Kick off at 8pm on ESPN.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/football/article_6028d0ac-c229-4b6c-aef4-57089f831cf0.html