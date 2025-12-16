Tuesday News for December 16, 2025

Winter Solstice: Winter begins this Sunday (Dec 21), the shortest day of the year.

An 8-year-old child was hit by a pickup truck at a school bus stop on Triangle Lake Road in High Point early Monday morning.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/8-year-old-child-hit-by-pickup-truck-high-point/69731135

At least 12 firefighters were injured while fighting a fire at a single-family house on Laurel Street in Salisbury. Something inside the house exploded -causing the roof to collapse. An investigation continues…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/11-salisbury-firefighters-injured-in-explosion/69733853

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team has deployed chaplains to Sydney.

A 10-year-old, a Holocaust survivor and a young French national were among the 15 people fatally wounded when two gunmen opened fire on families celebrating the first night of Hanukkah at Sydney’s famed Bondi (BOND-eye) Beach on Sunday.

https://billygraham.org/articles/chaplains-comfort-sydney-community-rocked-by-mass-shooting

Visitor Restrictions are now in place at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health for individuals 12 and under at their hospitals and affiliated medical facilities.

There has been a bump in Flu and respiratory virus cases across the Triad in December.

*Most children 12 and under will not be allowed to visit patients.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/wellness/article

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Tuesday, Dec 16…

Centenary UMC (West 5th Street, downtown WS) = 12:30pm – 5pm

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point = 12:30pm – 6:30pm

First Baptist Church of Stanleyville = 2pm – 6pm

Lutheran Church of Our Father, Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Reminder: Holiday Shipping Dates (recommended deadlines to arrive by Dec 25)

First-Class Mail – this Wednesday (DEC 17)

Priority Mail – this Thursday (December 18)

Priority Mail Express – this Friday (December 20)

College hoops

Wake Forest (men’s basketball team) defeated Queens at the Joel (111-73) giving Coach Steve Forbes his 100th win at Wake Forest.

https://godeacs.com/news/2025/12/14/mens-basketball-coach-forbes-earns-100th-win-at-wake-forest-

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To Ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

FREE coat giveaway Thursday mornings at the Winston-Salem Salvation Army location on North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The next giveaway is Dec 18 (10am – noon).

Study: One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck…

www.cnn.com/2025/11/13/economy/job-prices-debt-economy

If you or your family are in immediate need of food resources, call 2-1-1…

or visit nc211.org to find a food pantry near you. https://nc211.org/search/

TRAFFIC

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

Salisbury Ridge Road CLOSED between Acadia and Buchanan

due to a water main break.

Your National Weather Service fo recast

Today: Sunny…High 48

Tonight: Mostly clear…Low 28

Wednesday: Partly sunny…High 53

Looking Ahead

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon shower possible…High 50

Rain overnight.

Friday + Saturday: Sunny skies…High 50

