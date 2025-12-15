“The Mystery Revealed”, an original Christmas musical

River Oaks Community Church presents an original Christmas musical called “The Mystery Revealed” this Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 20 & 21) at 4pm each afternoon. All performances will be in the main Sanctuary. Bring your friends and neighbors!

“The Mystery Revealed” features Christmas Carols, original music, and a stage play in a unique re-telling of the Christmas story through the eyes of a middle-aged Mary as she recounts the events to Jesus’ disciples at the wedding of Cana.

https://riveroakscc.churchcenter.com/calendar/event/204736365

*Thanks to Micah Senga – Media Creator and Brett Kanode – Creative Communications Director with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons sharing more about the Christmas drama “The Mystery Revealed’.