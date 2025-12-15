“The Mystery Revealed”, an original Christmas musical

WHAT'S NEW
December 15, 2025

River Oaks Community Church presents an original Christmas musical called “The Mystery Revealed” this Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 20 & 21) at 4pm each afternoon. All performances will be in the main Sanctuary. Bring your friends and neighbors!

“The Mystery Revealed” features Christmas Carols, original music, and a stage play in a unique re-telling of the Christmas story through the eyes of a middle-aged Mary as she recounts the events to Jesus’ disciples at the wedding of Cana.

https://riveroakscc.churchcenter.com/calendar/event/204736365

 

*Thanks to Micah Senga – Media Creator and Brett Kanode – Creative Communications Director with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons sharing more about the Christmas drama “The Mystery Revealed’.

 

