Monday News for November 20, 2023

OCC: National Collection Week wraps up TODAY (Nov 20)

Thanksgiving is just days away. It’s time to thaw that frozen turkey. Allow approximately 24 hours for EACH 5 pounds (of frozen turkey) in your refrigerator. Questions? Contact 1-800-Butterball or https://www.butterball.com

*Check out the News Blog for tips on preparing that perfect turkey, also recipes, cooking recommendations, meal prep and thawing tips.

(Tuesday morning starting at 6:30am) Lawndale Baptist Church is once again hosting their ‘Feeding The 5,000’ pre-Thanksgiving event for those in need in the community. The first 1,000 families will receive a frozen turkey and a $25-dollar Food Lion gift card. This event is a drive-through event only starting at 6:30am this Tuesday morning (Nov 21) at Lawndale Baptist Church 3505 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. For more information, call Jimmy Jackson at 336-288-3824.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/feeding-the-5000-lawndale-baptist-church-turkey-giveaway/83

Please NO outdoor burning!!!

Fire crews are still on the scene of a wildfire at Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County.

According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the wildfire, which was first detected Saturday night, has now consumed over 300 acres and is expected to grow.

Evacuations at Mountain Top Youth Camp and a few homes in the area of Sauratown Mountain Road happened over the weekend BTW: 30 counties in western North Carolina are currently under a burn ban (TFN).

https://www.wxii12.com/article/sauratown-mountain-wildfire-real-time-updates-stokes-county-north-carolina/45885729#

Sad News: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter passed away peacefully at her home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday with family by her side. Rosalynn Carter was 96.

The Carters were married for more than 77 years, longer than any couple to have taken up residence in the White House. The Carters (Jimmy and Rosalynn) worked together promoting world peace and human rights on behalf of The Carter Center, a non-governmental Atlanta-based organization founded to “wage peace, fight disease and build hope.” https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/remembering-rosalynn-carter-96-first-lady-who-relied-faith

Oh deer? Employees and customers at a Five Below location in High Point were surprised when a deer walked inside the store. At one point the deer jumped into the candy display before eventually running out of the store. Clean-up took a few hours… https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/high-point/video-deer-runs-inside-five-below-in-high-point/

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a…spicy Chick-Fil-A sandwich?

A Chick-fil-A location in Brandon, Florida (east of Tampa), now offers drone delivery – Monday thru Friday from 10am- 6pm within a 1.2-mile radius for now. https://www.koin.com/news/florida-chick-fil-a-location-now-offers-drone-delivery

High School Football State Playoffs

Winners from Friday: Dudley, Grimsley, Mt Airy, North Rowan and Eastern Randolph

College Hoops

UNC-G men’s basketball team upset #14 Arkansas 78-72 Friday night…

NFL: Penalties plaguing the Carolina Panthers with a 33-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.at home on Sunday.

AAA: More than 55 million Americans are expected to travel over the

Thanksgiving holiday, and the vast majority will be driving.

Before you get on the road, check the basics: tire pressure, lights, brakes, fluids.

https://media.acg.aaa.com/aaa-offers-tips-to-keep-you-safe-from-holiday-hazards-1-2-3-4-5-6.htm

FREE OIL CHANGE. all Thomas Tire locations in North Carolina are offering a free oil change throughout the month of November. Just donate 20 non-perishable items to their annual Food for Oil campaign. *Thomas Tire is a North Carolina-based company.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/free-oil-change-with-donation/83

The official 2023 White House Christmas Tree will be from North Carolina.

The 19-foot Fraser fir, grown at Cline Church Nursery in Ashe County, will soon take its place in the Blue Room of the White House.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2023/11/16/the-official-white-house-christmas-tree-is-on-its-way-to-d-c-

Poll: The average American will consume 26 cookies, 12 slices of pie, and 13 cupcakes over the holidays! Yikes… According to the survey, we will also consume 25 pieces of candy and 13 brownies. Not counting the main and side dishes!

Note: The poll also found that close to HALF (48%) of us have ‘hidden holiday sweets to prevent roommates or other family members from stealing them’. The most common hiding spot: in a non-food cabinet – sometimes a bathroom cabinet! Source: OnePoll

https://www.audacy.com/987thespot/latest/we-will-eat-26-cookies-13-cupcakes-and-more-over-holidays

Eating sweet potatoes can help you lose weight? Experts say YES…

“Sweet potatoes contain fiber. Fiber is rocket fuel for weight loss”, according to Destini Moody, a registered sports dietitian. https://www.eatthis.com/sweet-potatoes-for-weight-loss/?