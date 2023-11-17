Friday News for November 17, 2023

OCC: National Collection Week continues through Monday (Nov 20)

Thanksgiving is less than ONE week away.

Questions? Contact 1-800-Butterball or https://www.butterball.com

*Check out the News Blog for tips on preparing that perfect turkey, also recipes, cooking recommendations, meal prep and thawing tips.

AAA: More than 55 million Americans are expected to travel over the

Thanksgiving holiday, and the vast majority will be driving.

Before you get on the road, check the basics: tire pressure, lights, brakes, fluids.

*Smart idea: Have your car checked by a professional before traveling….

https://media.acg.aaa.com/aaa-offers-tips-to-keep-you-safe-from-holiday-hazards-1-2-3-4-5-6.htm

Update: Just in time for Thanksgiving, a link between the Northern Beltway and Highway 52 will open this weekend (Saturday) on the northern side of Winston-Salem.

Expect delays and lane closures through the day (Friday).

https://journalnow.com/news/local/northern-beltway-link-to-us-52-opening/article

Add cars and SUVs to your Amazon shopping list?

Beginning in 2024, you will be able to shop for Hyundai vehicles on Amazon.

The plan: shop online, then pick it up at your local dealer or have it delivered by a local dealership. https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/16/business/hyundai-cars-for-sale-on-amazon/index.html

Update: The ‘Poplar Drive Fire’ in Henderson County is roughly 98% contained, according to the North Carolina Forest Service. The cause of that wildfire was a ‘debris burn’ on private property that eventually grew to 434 acres. *30 counties in Western North Carolina remain under a ‘burn ban’ until further notice.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/man-charged-in-connection-with-north-carolina-wildfire-that-burned-434-acres-nc-forest-service-says/

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives happening this week…

TODAY (Nov 17)

Forbush Middle School in East Bend = 1pm – 5:30pm

Saturday (Nov 18)

The Rock Church in King = 9:30am – 1:30pm

Churchland Fire Department (Hwy 150 in Linwood) = 9:30am – 2pm

Sunday (Nov 19)

Temple Emanuel on Oakwood Drive in Winston Salem = 11am – 3:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

ACA: Open Enrollment is happening NOW through December 15.

‘Healthcare’ plans are available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace for coverage starting Jan 1, 2024. Details: https://www.healthcare.gov/

*NC Navigator Consortium (con-SORE-shem) is available to help. https://ncnavigator.net/

Friday Night High School Football https://www.wxii12.com/high-school-sports

Area teams atill playing tonight… State Playoffs (Nov 17)

Oak Grove, Mt Tabor, Thomasville, Mt Airy, North Rowan and Dudley