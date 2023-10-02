Monday News for October 02, 2023

Pray for our schools! Update: Yadkin county schools has joined Wilkes County schools in dismissing students and staff ‘by noon’, due to a ‘bomb threat’. https://www.facebook.com/WilkesCoSchools https://www.facebook.com/yadkincountyschools

What to buy (and skip) to save money in October

Buy: Outdoor furniture and grills. Expect major markdowns on summer inventory.

Buy: Winter outerwear – Expect early sales on coats, hats and gloves.

Skip: Most electronics. Wait till Black Friday (Nov. 24) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 27).

*However, retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy have made holiday sales in October a regular thing.

National Taco Day is this Wednesday, Oct. 4

National Dessert Day is next Saturday, Oct. 14

Today is National Custodial Workers Day!

Thank your ‘clean-up crew’ this week for all they do!

‘The Blind’, the true story of Phil and Kay Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame in the Top 5 (#5) after its opening weekend in theaters. Long before Phil Robertson was a reality TV star, he fell in love, started a family, and began to spiral out of control.

THE BLIND shares never-before-revealed moments in Phil’s life ultimately finding redemption in an unlikely place. https://theblindmovie.com/

The Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem continues thru this Sunday, Oct 8. Visit WBFJ at the Gazebo –play PLINKO with a PURPOSE. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

This is only a test. FEMA will conduct a nationwide test on Wednesday (Oct 4) of its emergency notification systems, “to assess the effectiveness of their Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts’. The nationwide test is expected to happen Wednesday, Oct. 4 between 2:20-2:50 p.m. eastern time.

All cell phones will receive the message only once.

(The message that appears on our mobile phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

“Be #VoteReady in 2023 and beyond” Find out more about voter registration, Municipal Election dates and Voter ID on the News Blog. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Questions? Contact the State Board of Election at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov or your county board of elections.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors. *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY thru the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

The recently enacted state budget includes a ‘$35 million-dollar appropriation’ to support economic development in Winston-Salem. The state funding will “reinforce Winston-Salem’s position as a tourism, sports, and entertainment” hub serving the Northwest Piedmont”. The $35 million appropriation is earmarked for infrastructure in the areas north of Coliseum Drive and south of Reynolds Boulevard, a region that plays host to numerous events, including the Carolina Classic Fair. Other projects that will receive funding include the second phase of work at the Stevens Center and Williams Auditorium at Winston-Salem State University.

Greensboro police still investigating a fatal shooting that took place in a parking lot at Dudley High School after the football game on Friday night. The school cancelled all weekend activities saying that “the safety of our students and staff is our utmost concern.” https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/greensboro-police-investigating-fatal-shooting-at-dudley-high-school-parking-lot-after-football-game/

Nearly two months after wildfires tore through Maui, several burn zones in Lahaina will reopen today for property owners to survey the destruction left behind. It will be the first time that many families see what remains of their homes and businesses. CNN

Update: A government shutdown was averted late Saturday night after Congress passed a stopgap funding measure ahead of a critical Oct 1st deadline. The bill will keep the government open through November 17. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R) is facing calls for his removal by those on the extreme ‘right’ for passing the bill with Democratic support. Source: NewsNation

NFL: It’s been a rough season for the Carolina Panthers so far. And it didn’t get any better on Sunday afternoon as the Panthers fell to the Minnesota Vikings 21-13. CNN