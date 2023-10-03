Tuesday News for October 03, 2023

Senior Citizen Day at the Carolina Classic Fair

The Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem continues thru this Sunday, Oct 8. Visit WBFJ at the Gazebo –play PLINKO with a PURPOSE.

Above normal temperatures

Mostly sunny…High 82

Rep. Matt Gaetz is attempting to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the role this week after he worked with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown on Saturday. The Florida Republican offered a motion to vacate the chair on Monday.

Late-night TV hosts returned to the air Monday, five months after production came to a halt due to the writers’ strike.

Space Junk? Satellite TV company Dish Network has been hit with a $150,000 fine for failing to properly dispose of one of its satellites, marking the first time federal regulators have issued such a penalty.

This is only a test…

FEMA will conduct a nationwide test of its emergency notification systems (as in EAS + WEA alerts) on Wednesday afternoon (Oct 4) between 2:20-2:50 p.m. Eastern time. All cell phones will receive the message only once.

(The message that appears on our mobile phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Darren (We Are Messengers) and his wife Heidi are now US Citizens, according to a Facebook post over the weekend!

The average person consumes 460 cups of coffee each year.

Most of us like HOT brew (48%) vs Cold brew…

Ounce of prevention. Medical experts agree that ‘basic hygiene’ goes a long way in keeping all of us healthy during Flu (Covid-19, RSV) season.

Most viruses are transmitted through direct contact.

Couch and sneeze into your elbow.

Wash your hands frequently (and use hand sanitizer in between).

*If you become sick: Write down symptoms. Stay home. See a doctor. Get tested.

Lots of information to help keep you and your family healthy on the News Blog.

Update: You can once again get FREE COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to your home. Order here: https://www.covid.gov/tests

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Questions? Contact the State Board of Election at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov or your county board of elections.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors. *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY thru the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross