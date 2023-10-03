Tuesday News for October 03, 2023
Senior Citizen Day at the Carolina Classic Fair
The Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem continues thru this Sunday, Oct 8. Visit WBFJ at the Gazebo –play PLINKO with a PURPOSE.
Above normal temperatures
Mostly sunny…High 82
Rep. Matt Gaetz is attempting to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the role this week after he worked with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown on Saturday. The Florida Republican offered a motion to vacate the chair on Monday.
Late-night TV hosts returned to the air Monday, five months after production came to a halt due to the writers’ strike.
Space Junk? Satellite TV company Dish Network has been hit with a $150,000 fine for failing to properly dispose of one of its satellites, marking the first time federal regulators have issued such a penalty.
This is only a test…
FEMA will conduct a nationwide test of its emergency notification systems (as in EAS + WEA alerts) on Wednesday afternoon (Oct 4) between 2:20-2:50 p.m. Eastern time. All cell phones will receive the message only once.
(The message that appears on our mobile phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
Darren (We Are Messengers) and his wife Heidi are now US Citizens, according to a Facebook post over the weekend!
The average person consumes 460 cups of coffee each year.
Most of us like HOT brew (48%) vs Cold brew…
Ounce of prevention. Medical experts agree that ‘basic hygiene’ goes a long way in keeping all of us healthy during Flu (Covid-19, RSV) season.
Most viruses are transmitted through direct contact.
Couch and sneeze into your elbow.
Wash your hands frequently (and use hand sanitizer in between).
*If you become sick: Write down symptoms. Stay home. See a doctor. Get tested.
Update: You can once again get FREE COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to your home. Order here: https://www.covid.gov/tests
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Questions? Contact the State Board of Election at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov or your county board of elections.
The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors. *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY thru the
American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org
Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross