Wednesday News for October 04, 202

Non-perishable (canned food) Day at the Carolina Classic Fair Crisis Control Ministry. Visit WBFJ at the Gazebo –play PLINKO with a PURPOSE. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

“Vacated” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy ‘voted’ out of his position as speaker on Tuesday. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-North Carolina) has been picked as temporary speaker of the House. https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/after-historic-ouster-kevin-mccarthy-rep-patrick-mchenry-takes-over-temporary-house-speaker

Two scientists who worked for decades on research that led to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine were awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine earlier in the week. The prestigious award was given to Katalin Karikó and Dr. Drew Weissman, who met in 1997 at a hallway copy machine at the University of Pennsylvania. Their work resulted in millions of mRNA vaccines delivered to Americans to protect against severe COVID-19. www.npr.org/2023/10/02/1203097234/two-scientists-win-nobel-prize-for-research-that-led-to-covid-19-vaccines

$1.2 billion

That’s the estimated Powerball jackpot up for grabs in TONIGHT’s drawing after no ticket matched all numbers on Monday.

Lottery officials are urging people to play responsibly since the chances of winning a jackpot are exceedingly slim — 1 in 292.2 million to be precise

This is only a test…

FEMA will conduct a nationwide test of its emergency notification systems (as in EAS + WEA alerts) this afternoon (Oct 4) between around 2:20-2:50 p.m. Eastern time. All cell phones will receive the message only once.

*The message that appears on our mobile phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/practitioners/integrated-public-alert-warning-system/national-test-2023

Today is National Taco Day (Oct 4)

Thursday is ‘Bring Your Bible to School Day’, a student-led movement across America that empowers Christian students to share their faith publicly by bringing their Bibles to school. Sponsored by Focus on the Family.

*We all need to be reminded of the precious freedom we have to express our faith, a right many do not have around the world today.

BTW: American Heritage Girls encourages its members to “Bring Their Bible to School” on Thursday. https://www.focusonthefamily.com/bring-your-bible/