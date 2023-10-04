Wednesday Word

Losing comfortable

Do you have a favorite piece of clothing?

Mine is a long-sleeved navy oversized button down shirt.

Slightly worn.

I’ve owned (and worn) this particular shirt for 30-plus years!

Shabby chic!

Comfortable.

Think Linus and his blanket. That go-to garment that layers well.

Fashionable yet Functional!

Just add a tee shirt and I’m ready for a meeting or a weekend away.

Well, Monday happened. My favorite shirt now has a major rip at the right elbow!

I’m devastated.

Some have suggested to ‘just go and buy another shirt?!’

I would love to, but it’s vintage. A one of a kind -now- after 30 years.

And all the memories. Me and this shirt have travelled thousands of miles, together!

So much a part of my life.

‘Forget the former things;

do not dwell on the past.

See, I am doing a new thing!’ –Isaiah 43:18:19 NIV

The stark reality is that this world is in a state of decay.

Yes. Cars, careers, even clothing have a ‘season’.

All will end (or just fall apart) like my comfy shirt!

Like the whole ‘moth and rust will destroy’ thing from Matthew 6:19-21.

“From that time Jesus began to preach saying,

Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” –Matthew 4:17

What mercy and grace.

Nothing is broken with our Heavenly Father when it comes to being restored, redeemed or resurrected from the trash heap of life. We can never drift too far from His eternal grasp. While we still have breath. We still have Hope. Repent and believe.

‘Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation.

The old has passed away. Behold, the new has come!’ 2 Corinthians 5:17

-Verne