WBFJ FAIR CONCERT
September 20, 2023
SHANE & SHANE – w/ special guests Jeremy Rosado & Seph Schlueter
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 4th
7:00PM
CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR GRANDSTAND
*Concert is free with admission to the fair. On Wednesday, get into the fair for free with five non-perishable food items to be donated to Crisis Control Ministry. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.
SHANE & SHANE https://youtu.be/sM0ovt_nbd4
JEREMY ROSADO https://youtu.be/p3bE-w19-Jc
SEPH SCHLUETER https://youtu.be/Er5XPKdpqHQ
