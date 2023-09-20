WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home WBFJ FAIR CONCERT

WBFJ FAIR CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
September 20, 2023

SHANE & SHANE – w/ special guests Jeremy Rosado & Seph Schlueter

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 4th

7:00PM

CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR GRANDSTAND

*Concert is free with admission to the fair.  On Wednesday, get into the fair for free with five non-perishable food items to be donated to Crisis Control Ministry.  Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.

 

SHANE & SHANE       https://youtu.be/sM0ovt_nbd4

 

JEREMY ROSADO    https://youtu.be/p3bE-w19-Jc

 

SEPH SCHLUETER     https://youtu.be/Er5XPKdpqHQ

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
September 20, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
September 20, 2023

SUN@5: September 24, 2023

wbfj-verne
September 20, 2023

Wednesday News for September 20, 2023

wbfj-verne
September 20, 2023

Election 2023: Are you registered to vote?

wbfj-verne
September 19, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
September 19, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.