Thursday News for October 05, 2023

Extended! Due to popular demand, ‘The Blind’ (the true story of Phil and Kay Robertson long before Duck Dynasty fame) has been extended in theaters for one extra week (through Thursday, October 12).

*‘The Blind’ in currently #4 at the Box Office (as of Wednesday)

Long before Phil Robertson was a reality TV star, he fell in love, started a family, and began to spiral out of control. THE BLIND shares never-before-revealed moments in Phil’s life ultimately finding redemption in an unlikely place. https://theblindmovie.com/

Update: A lawsuit accusing the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce of misleading customers has been dismissed.

The man from California that filed the lawsuit back in 2022 claimed that he was confused by the Texas Pete brand, saying it caused him to believe that the products were made in Texas. *For the record: The back label of TW Garner Food Co.’s Texas Pete hot sauce products identifies North Carolina as the geographic source of the products.

Ann Garner Riddle, the company’s current President and CEO, saying…

“We at TW Garner Food Co. are delighted with this result…” https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-winston-salem-texas-pete-lawsuit-dismissed/45454263

Forsyth Technical Community College is holding an ‘adjunct faculty hiring event’ today from 5pm till 9pm on campus at Rhoades Conference Center off Miller Street in Winston-Salem. Part-time teaching positions available in the areas of business, health sciences and information technology. Info link at Thursday’s News Blog. For more information, go to https://careers.forsythtech.edu/.

Update: Dudley High School’s football game against Northeast Guilford has been moved to this Saturday at noon.

Greensboro police are still investigating a shooting in the Dudley parking lot that claimed the life of 59-year-old Matthew Wayne Grant and injured four other individuals.

(Matthew Grant was a North Carolina High School Athletic Association official and also served as an associate pastor at New Light Missionary Baptist…)

Enrollment has begun…

Medicaid expansion in North Carolina officially begins December 1st.

More than 600,000 people in our state can now begin enrolling. The best way to apply is online through ePASS. You can also apply in-person, phone or mailed applications.

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/questions-and-answers-about-medicaid-expansion#

The ‘Brushy Mountain Apple Festival’ happening this Saturday (Oct 7)

In downtown North Wilkesboro. http://www.applefestival.net/n_index.php

Speaking of apples: 32 states in the US produce commercial apples.

North Carolina ranks 7th with more than 40 varieties of apples.

https://www.nctripping.com/apple-picking-in-north-carolina/

Cooler temperatures for the weekend 😊

With weekend temperatures in the 60s and early morning lows in the 40s…

A lot of us will be flipping our thermostats to HEAT this weekend – for the first time since early Spring. HVAC experts suggest doing a few things ahead of time to help with that transition from AC to Heat…

Check your furnace filter

Clear anything that’s in front of the vents. When they are covered or even partially blocked, your heating system won’t work as well.

Check your carbon monoxide alarm.

Change your ceiling fans to turn clockwise. That will draw the warm air from the ceiling and spread it throughout the room.

And if you use a space heater, never plug it into an extension cord.

Space heaters always need to be plugged directly into the wall.

BTW: Space heaters are linked to more than 25,000+ house fires every year, resulting in more than 300 fatalities in the US. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/heater-hvac-maintence-filter-repair/83-9ac68b2c-f508-495b-a1cc-024c9511b117

More than 75,000 healthcare workers in Virginia, California, and three other states began walking the picket line Wednesday morning in front of Kaiser Permanente hospitals over wages and staffing shortages. The strike marks the latest major labor unrest in the country.

The Biden administration announced it has waived more than a dozen federal laws to allow border wall construction in South Texas to curb a surge of illegal immigrants.

Lexington Senior High School was on a 2-hour delay this morning for students and staff following a threat made yesterday on social media…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/lexington-high-school-operate-2-hour-delay/45448976

A rare find indeed. A rare inscription in Greek from the Byzantine period that paraphrases the first two verses of Psalm 86 has been uncovered at Horkania Fort, an isolated archaeological site in the Judean Desert. The handwritten text located beneath a cross begins, “Jesus Christ, guard me, for poor and needy am I”

based on the verses in Psalm 86…

“Bow down Your ear, O Lord, hear me;

For I am poor and needy.

Preserve my life, for I am holy;

You are my God; Save Your servant who trusts in You! Psalm 86:1-2 NKJV

*Two archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and their team members made the discovery. According to the style of the writing, the inscription dates no later than the first half of the 7th century (600-650) CE.”

https://www2.cbn.com/news/israel/jesus-christ-guard-me-rare-ancient-inscription-found-fort-judean-desert-cites-psalm-86