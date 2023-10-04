WHAT'S NEW
Breast Cancer Awareness

October 4, 2023

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

 In the US…

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women (except for skin cancers)

On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime

Good News: There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the US

 

Dr. Christy Pestana, assistant professor of surgical oncology at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, shares some ways to reduce the risks of breast cancer.

Ways to help lower your risk of Breast Cancer…

Live a ‘healthy’ lifestyle

Know your family health history

Limit alcohol

#1 Early detection

 Helpful information:

https://www.wakehealth.edu/diagnostic-tools/mammogram/schedule-a-mammogram

https://www.wakehealth.edu/condition/b/breast-cancer

 *As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (OCT 08, 2023) 

