Breast Cancer Awareness
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
In the US…
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women (except for skin cancers)
On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer
1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime
Good News: There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the US
Dr. Christy Pestana, assistant professor of surgical oncology at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, shares some ways to reduce the risks of breast cancer.
Ways to help lower your risk of Breast Cancer…
Live a ‘healthy’ lifestyle
Know your family health history
Limit alcohol
#1 Early detection
Helpful information:
https://www.wakehealth.edu/diagnostic-tools/mammogram/schedule-a-mammogram
https://www.wakehealth.edu/condition/b/breast-cancer
