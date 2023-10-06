Friday News for October 06, 2023

Cooler temperatures for the weekend 😊

The latest Fall Foliage update from Prof Howie Neufeld aka the “Fall Color Guy” cooler temperatures this upcoming week should ‘accelerate color development’! ‘Peak color’ in the High Country should be roughly a week away. *Dr Neufeld is Professor of Biology at App State University in Boone

A lot of us will be flipping our thermostats to HEAT this weekend – for the first time since early Spring. HVAC experts suggest doing a few things…

Check your furnace filter

Clear anything that’s in front of the vents.

Check your carbon monoxide alarm.

Change your ceiling fans to turn clockwise.

Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Never leave portable heaters unattended.

*Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Friday Night High School Football https://www.wxii12.com/high-school-sports

North Davidson at Oak Grove

East Forsyth at Parkland

Davie at Mt Tabor

Lexington at West Davidson

North Forsyth at Walkertown

Thomasville at South Davidson

RJ Reynolds at Glenn

Elkin hosting East Wilkes

Reagan at West Forsyth

Mt Airy hosting South Stokes

SAT: Dudley VS Northeast Guilford has been moved to this Saturday at noon.

College Football (Saturday games)

Wake Forest on the road at Clemson. Kick off in Death Valley at 3:30pm

The Deacs are 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the ACC

NC State hosting Marshall at 2pm

UNC hosting Syracuse at 3:30pm

WSSU at home hosting Livingstone at 1pm

NC AT hosting Villanova at 4pm

*TUE: App State hosting Coastal Carolina in Boone this Tuesday evening at 7:30pm.

“I’m engaged in (a) spiritual battle by throwing out books that bring darkness into my home and instead surrounding my family with ‘love and light”

-Former L.A. INK tattoo artist Kat Von D

World-renowned makeup and tattoo artist Kat Von D revealing more about her personal transformation away from the occult to freedom in Jesus Christ. The 41-year-old former star of the TLC series “L.A. Ink” shared a video to Instagram of getting baptized, publicly declaring she is putting her faith in Jesus. Kat’s journey included renouncing the occult and witchcraft last year by throwing out her personal library filled with books on witchcraft, magic and tarot card readings, saying that “those things just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be (in Christ).”

“And a number of those who had practiced magic arts brought their books together and burned them in the sight of all. And they counted the value of them and found it came to fifty thousand pieces of silver. So, the Word of the Lord continued to increase…” Acts 19:18-20 ESV

(Sat) ‘Brushy Mountain Apple Festival’ in downtown North Wilkesboro

Speaking of apples: 32 states in the US produce commercial apples.

North Carolina ranks 7th with more than 40 varieties of apples.

(Sat) Fall Festival in Downtown Asheboro- Saturday (Oct 7) from 9am – 6pm.

Presented by the Randolph Arts Guild. Vendors, artists, musicians, artisans, and food!

New data shows that 2023 is on track to be the hottest year in recorded history after an unseasonably warm September shattered heat records.

Officials in Hawaii plan to reopen West Maui to tourists this weekend after the devastating wildfires. But many Lahaina residents say their “grief is still too fresh” to welcome a surge of visitors.

Dismissed! A lawsuit accusing the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce of misleading customers has been dismissed. The man from California that filed the lawsuit back in 2022 claimed that he was confused by the Texas Pete brand, saying it caused him to believe that the products were made in Texas. *For the record: The back label of TW Garner Food Co.’s Texas Pete hot sauce products identifies North Carolina as the geographic source of the products.

