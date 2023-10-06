Tips: Prepping for Cooler Temps

With weekend temperatures in the 60s and early morning lows in the 40s. A lot of us will be flipping our thermostats to HEAT this weekend – for the first time since early Spring.

HVAC experts suggest doing a few things ahead of time to help with that transition from AC to Heat…

Check your furnace filter

Clear anything that’s in front of the vents. When they are covered or even partially blocked, your heating system won’t work as well.

Check your carbon monoxide alarm.

Change your ceiling fans to turn clockwise. That will draw the warm air from the ceiling and spread it throughout the room.

And if you use a space heater…

Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Never leave portable heaters unattended.

Space heaters always need to be plugged directly into the wall (Never into an extension cord)

BTW: Space heaters are linked to more than 25,000+ house fires every year, resulting in more than 300 fatalities in the US. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/heater-hvac-maintence-filter-repair/83-9ac68b2c-f508-495b-a1cc-024c9511b117

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated. If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced. AAA