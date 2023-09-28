WHAT'S NEW
‘’The Blind’, the true story of Phil and Kay Robertson

September 28, 2023

‘The Blind’, the true story of Phil and Kay Robertson, in theaters now. An inspiring story of faith, love, and redemption on the big screen!
Check locations and show times across the Triad and beyond (by zip code)

https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Blind/theaters

 

Podcast where they share more about their story.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-blind-movie-podcast-the-robertson-family-story

