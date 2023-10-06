WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Former LA Ink tattoo artist Kat Von D baptized after renouncing occult, witchcraft

Former LA Ink tattoo artist Kat Von D baptized after renouncing occult, witchcraft

wbfj-verne
October 6, 2023

“I’m engaged in (a) spiritual battle by throwing out books that bring darkness into my home and instead surrounding my family with ‘love and light”  Former L.A. INK tattoo artist Kat Von D

World-renowned makeup and tattoo artist Kat Von D revealing more about her personal transformation away from the occult to freedom in Jesus Christ.  The 41-year-old former star of the TLC series “L.A. Ink” shared a video to Instagram of getting baptized, publicly declaring she is putting her faith in Jesus.

Kat’s journey included renouncing the occult and witchcraft last year by throwing out her personal library filled with books on witchcraft, magic and tarot card readings, saying that “those things just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be (in Christ).”

 

Many of those who were now believers came, confessing of their involvement with (the magic arts).  Many of those who were involved in the occult gathered their books and burned them in front of everyone. They added up the cost of these books and found that they were worth 50,000 silver coins.  In this powerful way the Word of the Lord was spreading and gaining strength”

Acts 19:18-20 God’s Word Translation

 

Sources…

https://www.movieguide.org/news-articles/former-tattoo-artist-kat-von-d-baptized-after-renouncing-occult.html

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/kat-von-d-baptized-after-leaving-behind-darkness-embrace-love-and-light-she

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

PASTOR APPRECIATION FOOD TRUCK FUN DAY

wdecker_wbfj
October 6, 2023

The Marty Hartman Race2Independence Roll, Run, Walk, 5K

wbfj-verne
October 6, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
October 6, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
October 6, 2023

‘’The Blind’, the Phil and Kay Robertson story in theaters

wbfj-verne
October 6, 2023

Tips: Prepping for Cooler Temps

wbfj-verne
October 6, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.