The Marty Hartman Race2Independence Roll, Run, Walk, 5K

wbfj-verne
October 3, 2023

Whether you are a runner, walker, or roller, this 5K event welcomes participants of all abilities!

Sponsored by Solutions for Independence, the Marty Hartman Race-2-Independence Roll, Run, Walk, 5K is planned for Saturday, October 14 from 7am till noon.  The 5K begins inside JDL Fast Track and takes you on a scenic route around West Point Business Park.  Race Begins at 9AM.

Click Here to Register: Register for 5K

Click Here to Donate: Donate to 5K

Mark Steele and Celia Dixon with Solutions for Independence shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the 5K and Marty Hartman, the inspiration for the event.  Listen…

SOLUTIONS FOR INDEPENDENCE provides resources for people with disabilities. *Our mission is to support the Independence of people with disabilities and eliminate barriers that keep people with disabilities from being fully included within their community.  www.sicilnc.org

https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/Race2Independence?fbclid=IwAR0Q9eSd3GIyEzEt5h6UGEuSaPRsbfwpEphPBTa8d-ldfM8Gacx5-1Gp1GM

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 08, 2023)

