Monday News for October 09, 2023

Sunny and cooler for your Columbus Day. No banking. No US Mail…

Just 2 Minutes of Walking After a Meal Is Surprisingly Good for You. Research suggests that it takes far less exercise than was previously thought to lower blood sugar after eating. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/search/research-news/17034/#.

It’s Fire Prevention Week (October 8 – 14)

-50% of residential fires originate from an unattended cook top (stove)!!

-Locally, fire crews respond to a ‘house fire’ every 36 hours (on average)

This year’s theme: Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention.

October is National Fire Safety Month

Safety Tips on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.nfpa.org/News-and-Research/

Praying for Peace in the Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that Israel’s military has retaken control of all communities around Gaza, more than 48 hours after Hamas launched a surprise assault against Israel. At least nine US citizens are among the hundreds confirmed dead, thousands of others wounded, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, Hamas continued to fire rockets on Israeli communities this morning…

https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/israel-hamas-gaza-attack-10-09-23/index.html

Two NC cities making the Top 25 list of ‘Most Neighborly Cities in America’.

Raleigh #9 and Winston-Salem #16 on this year’s list compiled by Neighbor.com

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/raleigh/north-carolina-city-named-one-of-the-most-neighborly-cities-in-america-for-third-consecutive-year/

AAA: Prepping your Vehicle for cooler weather

Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Municipal Primary Elections for residents in High Point, Jamestown and Burlington this Tuesday (Oct 10). Polls open 6:30am – 7pm in select locations. * General Municipal Election statewide will be Tuesday, November 7.

Individual sample ballot information can be found through this link (search & select voter name to view) or see the 10/10/2023 Composite Sample Ballot for all municipality contests.

Click the following link to view the full 2023 Election Schedule. (Revised 09/27/2023)

https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections/election-schedule

“Be #VoteReady in 2023 and beyond” Find out more about voter registration, Municipal Election dates and Voter ID on the News Blog. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Questions? Contact the State Board of Election at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov or your county board of elections.

At the Box Office. ‘The Blind’ (the true story of Phil and Kay Robertson long before Duck Dynasty fame) still at #5 after its second weekend in theaters.

‘The Blind’ has been extended in theaters through this Thursday, October 12.

Long before Phil Robertson was a reality TV star, he fell in love, started a family, and began to spiral out of control… https://theblindmovie.com/

Check locations and show times across the Triad and beyond (by zip code)

https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Blind/theaters

The latest Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.55 billion for Monday night’s drawing after weeks with no grand prize winner. This is the third largest Powerball jackpot and fourth largest among US lottery jackpots, according to Powerball’s website. https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/09/business/powerball-jackpot-billion-monday-drawing/index.html

More than 2,000 people have died after a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Saturday. CNN

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his company isn’t in danger of going out of business, even as mounting legal bills and a reduced line of credit have created a cash crunch. Lawyers defending Lindell in a defamation lawsuit brought by election voting machine companies are seeking to withdraw from his case, saying Lindell owes them unspecified millions of dollars in fees.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/cuomo-show/mike-lindell-mypillow-defamation-lawsuit-money/

The App State University community is mourning the passing of former chancellor Dr. Ken Peacock. He and his wife, Rosanne, lived in Bermuda Run. Peacock was 75.

Peacock started as a professor and dean of the Walker College of Business, later serving in administrative positions as interim provost and executive vice chancellor. He was named chancellor in 2004 and held the position until stepping down in 2014.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/former-app-state-chancellor-ken-peacock-dies/article