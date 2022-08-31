Search
Oct 06, 2022Comments Off on October is National Fire Safety Month

https://www.nfpa.org/fpw

Fire Prevention Week begins this Sunday (Oct. 9-15)

This year’s theme: “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape”

Safety Tip Sheets (link0 on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.nfpa.org/Events/Events/Fire-Prevention-Week/Safety-Tip-Sheets

*Visit www.lowes.com to get your FREE Kobalt headlamp

Lowes (home improvement) is giving away 100 free Kobalt headlamps per store, nationwide. (You must register by midnight tonight). Limit one headlamp per registered customer. Pickup for free headlamp is this Saturday (Oct 8).

BTW: Headlamp lights are especially helpful because they allow you see in the dark but keep both hands free. Register online: https://www.lowes.com/events/register/kobalt-headlamp-giveaway

