Wednesday Word

“I’m so Blessed, I’m so Blessed

Got this Heartbeat in my chest

No, it doesn’t matter about the rest….”

I’ve not been able to get these words out of my head since Saturday. And then I find myself singing and repeating that last line over and over, just like he did all weekend long.

On Saturday and Sunday, the “Little Man” (My grandson Easton) and I got to spend some time together while Mom and Dad were out of town. We started out with breakfast Saturday morning and then spent 7 hours at the fair. And oh, what a great time we had together; seeing the animal exhibits, getting on a bunch of rides, eating, going to the tractor pull and spending some time at the WBFJ Gazebo. Going to the fair together became a family tradition when my daughter Taylor was little and we’ve continued that tradition with my little man. “Little B” (My other grandson Beckett) joined us last year and I’m sure he’ll become an annual part of our “Family Fair” time soon. After Saturday’s fair marathon we went home to get some much-needed rest, and then he helped me set up on Sunday morning and was with me for my last shift on the air. So, I shared all of that to tell you this.

From the ride to breakfast Saturday morning, all throughout our time together at the fair and again on Sunday he kept singing those words to “I’m so Blessed,” repeating that last line “No it doesn’t matter about the rest” over and over again. He told me he’d heard the song on the radio many times while at home or riding with his Mom and really liked it. But from my perspective as his “D” his singing went much deeper.

Every time I looked at him while he was singing he had this big smile on his face. When we were walking around at the fair he would be skipping along and holding my hand while he was singing. I saw much more than a little boy excited to be at the fair. I saw a child of God truly happy to be alive and filled with the joy of being blessed by Him. And in those moments, I realized that we really are “So blessed” and that “No, it doesn’t matter about the rest.” And the next time I need a boost or a reminder, I pray that my mind’s eye will recall my little man skipping along and singing “I’m so blessed.”

Grace and Peace,

Dennis