PASTOR APPRECIATION FOOD TRUCK FUN DAY

wdecker_wbfj
October 6, 2023

WHAT: Pastors and Ministry Leaders!  WBFJ in partnership with Energize Ministries invites you to the PASTOR APPRECIATION FOOD TRUCK FUN DAY.  Pastors will be honored; receive a free lunch and be blessed with door prizes and an encouraging time together. 

WHERE:   WBFJ studios Parking Lot:  1249 North Trade Street,  Winston-Salem, NC 27101  

WHEN: Tuesday October 17th  11:00AM-1:00PM 

HOW MUCH:   FREE

REGISTER HERE:     Food Truck Fun Day Sign Up – Energize Ministries

 

