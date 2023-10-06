PASTOR APPRECIATION FOOD TRUCK FUN DAY
October 6, 2023
WHAT: Pastors and Ministry Leaders! WBFJ in partnership with Energize Ministries invites you to the PASTOR APPRECIATION FOOD TRUCK FUN DAY. Pastors will be honored; receive a free lunch and be blessed with door prizes and an encouraging time together.
WHERE: WBFJ studios Parking Lot: 1249 North Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
WHEN: Tuesday October 17th 11:00AM-1:00PM
HOW MUCH: FREE
REGISTER HERE: Food Truck Fun Day Sign Up – Energize Ministries
