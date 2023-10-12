Thursday News for October 12, 2023

Welcome to everyone ‘in town’ or working the International Home Furnishings market in High Point that officially begins this Saturday (October 14-18). Expect more pedestrian traffic in downtown High Point through Wednesday.

Fall Foliage Fridays on WBFJ!

Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld

aka the “Fall Color Guy” thru October each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ!

*Dr Neufeld is Professor of Biology at App State University in Boone

Blessed yet Stressed?

According to Barna research, 42% of pastors are seriously considering leaving ministry altogether. Some of the reasons include stress, isolation, divisions, family impact, political pressures and more. Many of our congregations have an underlying, unintentional ‘culture of criticism’ toward their pastor.

To celebrate pastor appreciation month, Energize Ministries is offering free training for individuals in local churches to be ‘Pastor Care Representatives’. We’re here to help you care for your pastor. If you’re looking for a way to serve, and support your church and pastor, please visit EnergizeMinistries.com and click “get involved” for our Pastor Care rep – or PCR – program information. https://energizeministries.com/latest-news/pastor-appreciation-2/

American Red Cross: We are in the middle of a ‘national blood crisis’

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors. Local Blood drives this week…

Thursday (Oct 12)

Knollwood Baptist Church (Winston-Salem) 1pm – 5:30pm

South Fork Church of Christ (Winston-Salem) 3pm – 7:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Note: Fall into giving blood Oct 1 thru 20 get $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

ISRAEL update: Israel is “conducting a large-scale strike” on Hamas targets in Gaza. Hamas militants are holding as many as 150 hostages in Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis is rapidly spiraling. CBN News

Google wants to do away with passwords and pivot to an alternative sign-in method known as “passkeys.” The technology prompts users to unlock their accounts with a fingerprint, face scan or pin number to provide an added layer of security against potential hackers.

Continued prayers. Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton is ‘fighting for her life.’ Retton is battling a “very rare form of pneumonia,” her daughter McKenna Kelley shared on Instagram, asking for prayers (and donations to cover medical expenses).

Final day in theaters for ‘The Blind’, the true story of Phil and Kay Robertson long before Duck Dynasty fame. Check locations and show times across the Triad and beyond (by zip code) on the News Blog https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Blind/theaters

It’s Fire Prevention Week (October 8 – 14)

This year’s theme: Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention

-50% of residential fires originate from an unattended cook top (stove)!!

-Locally, fire crews respond to a ‘house fire’ every 36 hours (on average)

October is National Fire Safety Month

Safety Tips on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.nfpa.org/News-and-Research/

The Marty Hartman Race-2-Independence Roll, Run, Walk, 5K

…sponsored by Solutions for Independence

Saturday (Oct 14) from 7am till noon. Race Begins at 9AM.

Location: JDL Fast Track 2505 The 5K begins inside JDL Fast Track (Stratford Industrial Park) in Winston-Salem then takes you on a scenic route around West Point Business Park. Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine!

Register or Donate today: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/Race2Independence

Whether you are a runner, walker or roller this event welcomes participants of all abilities

‘Solutions for Independence’ provides resources for people with disabilities. www.sicilnc.org

Green Thumb Saturday! Affordable plants + FREE advice

The Extension Master Gardener Association of Davidson County is hosting a fall plant sale this Saturday (Oct 14) from 8 a.m.-noon at the Lexington Farmers Market.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainment/annual-master-gardeners-plant-sale-planned-at-lexington-farmers-market/article

‘World of Work’ is a 2-day ‘career exploration and resource event’ for students in Forsyth County happening this Tuesday + Wednesday (October 17+18) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem

https://web.winstonsalem.com/events/Worldof%20Work-5372/details

*Winston-Salem/Forsyth County 8th and 10th graders will explore career possibilities across a variety of industries in Forsyth County. Students will work their way through six “worlds” including Aviation/Aerospace, Advanced Manufacturing, Construction, Technology, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Business Services.

*Community Career Fair. Graduating High School seniors and the general public are invited to attend World of Work on Tuesday (Oct 17) from 3 to 6 p.m.

Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem

https://web.winstonsalem.com/events/Worldof%20Work-5372/details