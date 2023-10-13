Friday News for October 13, 2023

Welcome to everyone ‘in town’ or working the International Home Furnishings market in High Point that officially begins Saturday (October 14-18).

High School Football

*Mt Tabor over Glenn 28-7 on Thursday night.

Tonight…

Oak Grove at Ledford

Lexington hosting Salisbury

West Forsyth at Davie

North Davidson hosting Asheboro

North Stokes at South Stokes

College Football (Saturday)

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (3:30pm)

UNC hosting Miami (7:30pm)

Duke hosting NC State (8pm)

American Red Cross: We are in the middle of a ‘national blood crisis’

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors. Local Blood drives…

Saturday (Oct 14) Hartley Drive YMCA (High Point) 9am – 1:30pm

Sunday (Oct 15) Friedberg Moravian Church (northern Davidson County) 12:30pm-5pm

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Note: Fall into giving blood Oct 1 thru 20 get $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

Green Thumb Saturday! Affordable plants + FREE advice

The Extension Master Gardener Association of Davidson County is hosting a fall plant sale this Saturday (Oct 14) from 8 a.m.-noon at the Lexington Farmers Market.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainment/annual-master-gardeners-plant-sale-planned-at-lexington-farmers-market/article

It’s Fire Prevention Week (October 8 – 14)

This year’s theme: Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention

-50% of residential fires originate from an unattended cook top (stove)!!

-Locally, fire crews respond to a ‘house fire’ every 36 hours (on average)

October is National Fire Safety Month

Safety Tips on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.nfpa.org/News-and-Research/

The Marty Hartman Race-2-Independence Roll, Run, Walk, 5K

…sponsored by Solutions for Independence

Saturday (Oct 14) from 7am till noon. Race Begins at 9AM.

Location: JDL Fast Track 2505 The 5K begins inside JDL Fast Track (Stratford Industrial Park) in Winston-Salem then takes you on a scenic route around West Point Business Park. Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine!

Register or Donate today: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/Race2Independence

Whether you are a runner, walker or roller this event welcomes participants of all abilities

‘Solutions for Independence’ provides resources for people with disabilities. www.sicilnc.org

Winston-Salem / Forsyth County CROP Hunger (awareness) Walk 2023

Sunday, OCT 15 at Corpening Plaza http://www.cropwalkforsyth.org/

Helping to fight hunger both ‘locally and globally’ through 3 organizations…

Crisis Control Ministry

Sunnyside Ministry

Church World Service

Wedding planning checklist: cake, rings, flowers, pastor, DJ and tax forms?

*Newlyweds should report any name change to the Social Security Administration. They should also report an address change to the United States Postal Service, their employers and the IRS.

*Speaking of the IRS, newly married couples should consider changing their withholding. If both spouses work, they may move into a higher tax bracket or be affected by the additional Medicare tax.

*Remember: If a couple is married as of December 31, the law considers them ‘married’ the whole year – for tax purposes.

Source: Keith Hiatt, CPA. ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro

Voice: 336-292-6872 / Email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com

Helpful Links: https://www.irs.gov/ / http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php

Yadkinville is losing its Lowes Foods? The Lowes Foods location on south State Street at the end of October (before Oct 31). The Yadkinville store employees will be given opportunities to transfer to other Lowes locations in the Triad..

BTW: Lowes also sold its grocery location in Stuart, Virginia to ‘Food Country’.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/lowes-foods-closing-yadkinville-store-end-of-october/article

Pro-Life News: Abortions in North Carolina have ‘declined significantly’ since new pro-life laws took effect July 1st! A research group that supports abortion rights (The Guttmacher Institute) collected data from a sample of abortion providers in North Carolina showing a 31% decline from June to July in abortions.. https://www.ncfamily.org/sanctity-of-life/

Millions of Social Security recipients will get a (modest) 3.2% increase in 2024.

AARP estimates that the cost-of-living adjustment will equal to around a $59 dollar (boost) per month beginning in January. Details https://www.ssa.gov/news/press/releases/2023/

Update: Israel has called on all civilians in Gaza City to leave their homes and head south within 24-hours ahead of a likely ‘ground invasion’ by Israeli Defence Force in response to Hamas’ terror attacks that began last Saturday.

Source: NewsNation / CNN / Reuters

Ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for the new Forsyth County Courthouse on Chestnut Street in downtown WS. The new courthouse is almost 50% larger than the old Hall of Justice and offers an underground tunnel that connects directly to the Forsyth County Jail nearby. https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-cuts-the-ribbon-on-new-courthouse/article