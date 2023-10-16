Monday News for October 16, 2023

The International Home Furnishings Market in High Point continues thru Wednesday.

American Red Cross: We are in the middle of a ‘National Blood Crisis’

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Local Blood drives…

Monday (Oct 16)

Finch YMCA in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Tuesday (Oct 17)

Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice Lane in Winston-Salem) = 11:30am – 3:30pm

Mt Tabor High School (WS) = 9:15am – 2:15pm

Davie County Library (North Main Street, Mocksville) = 2pm – 6:30pm

World of Work: Community Career Fair happening Tuesday afternoon (Oct 17) from 3pm till 6pm at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. https://web.winstonsalem.com/events/Worldof%20Work-5372/details

Explore career possibilities across a variety of industries in Forsyth County including Aviation/Aerospace, Advanced Manufacturing, Construction, Technology, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Business Services.

Taylor Swift can add ‘box-office superstar’ to her resume.

In its opening weekend, the pop singer’s concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” raked in about $96 million at the box office in the US and Canada.

With or without the collectible popcorn tubs and fountain drink cups?

BTW: Movie chain AMC posting that “It took less than 24 hours for the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film to shatter their US record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC’s 103-year history…

https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/15/business/taylor-swift-eras-box-office/index.html

Most popular car color? White…

Actually white, black and grey make up the majority (80%) of car colors on the road. Least popular color choice for a vehicle: Yellow.

The study analyzed over 10 million 1- to 5-year-old used cars across the nation.

https://www.iseecars.com/most-popular-car-colors-study

A group of 19 churches in the triad have come together for an initiative called “Awaken Forsyth” – to pray for every person in Forsyth County by name throughout the month of October.

“It’s a vision to pray for every man, every woman and every child by name here in Forsyth County…” -Bishop Barry Washington with Whole Man Ministries.

https://www.wholemanministries.com/home

Update: Hanes Brands Sale for 2023 coming up in December.

The Hanes Brands sale is expanding to three days December 1-3 at the Education Building of the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The popular clothing sale will feature discontinued and irregular apparel from brands such as Bali, Champion, Hanes and Maidenform. Operating hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2, and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 3. Volunteer work days begin Nov. 27 and run through Dec 4.

Interested volunteers can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/YWCA-Volunteers

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hanesbrands-community-product-sale-tickets-735857799487

Suzanne Somers, from “Three’s Company” fame, passed away on Sunday. She had been battling an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Somers was 76 years young.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/15/entertainment/suzanne-somers-death/index.html

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/15/business/rite-aid-bankrupty-hnk-intl/index.html

The divided House of Representatives is now in its 13th day operating without a speaker. The latest candidate, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, will apparently try to force a floor vote on Tuesday, despite lacking the support needed to win the gavel.

Israel Update: Conditions in Gaza have deteriorated into a “complete catastrophe,” aid workers say, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians try to flee south. Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the enclave, in response to its unprecedented October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel.

Update: A ‘Star Wars’ X-wing model fetches over $3.1 million at auction?

This miniature movie prop was considered one of the most coveted “Star Wars” artifacts to ever reach the market. It just sold for over $3.1 million…

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This will be the fourth consecutive year that Walmart, usually open 24/7, will close for the Holiday. BTW: Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 23. CNN