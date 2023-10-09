WHAT'S NEW
World of Work (Forsyth County)

October 9, 2023

‘World of Work’ is a 2-day ‘career exploration and resource’ event happening October 17 – 18, 2023 (Tuesday + Wednesday) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem.  https://web.winstonsalem.com/events/Worldof%20Work-5372/details

For students…                                                                               Winston-Salem/Forsyth County 8th and 10th graders will spend the day exploring career possibilities across a variety of industries in Forsyth County. Students will work their way through six “worlds” including Aviation/Aerospace, Advanced Manufacturing, Construction, Technology, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Business Services. Students will have the opportunity to interact with businesses and educational institutions to learn more about the careers that interest them and how to get there.

*Graduating High School seniors and the general community are invited to attend World of Work on that Tuesday afternoon (Oct 17) from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem.  https://www.winstonsalem.com/2023/09/world-of-work-introduces-students-to-career-paths/

 

Andrea Sheetz, Workforce and Economic Development Analyst with Forsyth County

Terri Cummings, Vice President of Talent and Workforce with Greater Winston-Salem, Inc

 

